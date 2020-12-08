Lorena Ochoa’s Greatest Success May Just Be Her Amazing Foundation

Lorena Ochoa wasted no time using her platform to help others.

That name undoubtedly conjures images of golf mastery. For seven years on the tour she was one of the best to have ever played.

But to so many who go through La Barranca Educational Center in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, the name Lorena Ochoa has come to symbolize education, support and opportunity. The Fundación Lorena Ochoa continues to support the school, which offered this year an education for 355 low-income students.

The 39-year-old stormed onto the scene in 2003 when she won LPGA Rookie of the Year honors. From there she went on a tear, nabbing 63 top-three finishes throughout her career. She also procured 109 top-10 finishes in that span. In total, she won 27 tournaments, including two majors.

But at the very beginning, she knew she wanted her career to mean something outside of golf. And it was clear immediately that she wanted to help this community center.

“I'm very proud to say that more than six thousand kids already went through the school of La Barranca,” Ochoa told En Fuego back in August.

In 2004, a year into playing on the tour, she decided to hold an annual tournament to help fund La Barranca. By 2007, it was more of an immersive mission with her foundation putting 100% of its proceeds into educating students in the area.

“The foundation is something that I started really young,” Ochoa recalled. Around 2003 she floated the idea that she wanted to have a charitable foundation.

“My mom is like, ‘you're crazy. You're not famous. You have no money. What are you going to do?’” Ochoa laughs.

It may have been early in her career, but the golf legend has a superpower to not only know what she wants in life but has the confidence and perseverance to see it through.

It’s what allowed her to leave the game as one of the best after playing just seven years professionally. It’s what’s made her a success in life after golf as a mother, course designer and inspiration to her nation.

Being able to commit to La Barranca and see that it endures year after year is something special to an athlete who has no shortage of professional accolades.

“Having that foundation is probably the best thing that happened in my career,” she said. “Just being able to do that, you know, to help others.”

This year many in her country needed even more help than usual. The global covid pandemic continues to mire nearly every vestige of society. Economies grapple with unemployment and the healthcare system has been tasked with treating a novel disease.

Ochoa helped kick off Le Entro, a foundation that helps aid the three most affected sectors in Mexico, those being healthcare, education and nutrition.

When it came to La Barranca, Ochoa realized early on in the pandemic that families were going to struggle more than they had previously.

“In my school, 35% of the parents, they (lost) their jobs, so right away they call us,” Ochoa explained. “We have to take our kids outside of school (they said). I’d say, no, no, no. We have special scholarships. We're going to take care of the kids. Nobody is going outside the school.”

Le Entro has collaborated with myriad businesses, athletes, artists and chefs to help communities hit hardest by a disease that has shifted our entire society and moved things largely indoors and away from friends and family.

Le Entro, however, has been able to raise money as well as hope since March.

“Right now we're doing great and we're trying to just raise the bar and raise more money and make sure that we help people that are going through a hard time and especially in education. We don't want kids to go outside the school. So, we want to work really hard for that not to happen.”

Regina Garcia is the director of the Le Entro foundation and explains a bit as to where the funds are going.

“In the sector of health, we gave to hospitals, doctors, nurses, so they (have) personnel kits for protection, because in Mexico that's what they (need) the most.”

In the realm of education, the foundation is dedicated to issuing more scholarships for those families who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Le Entro has also managed to create food parcels that go out for delivery to those who need it. It’s all thanks to someone who is driven not by her own success by that of those around her.

“She helps all the things that she can to make Mexico and the Mexicans a better place,” Garcia said.

For Ochoa, La Barranca and her other charitable endeavors are full-time jobs that take every last part of the mind and heart. Because the mind of a golfer is about making things work better and more efficiently. Even in the realm of altruism.

“I'm always thinking about new things to raise money, to be able to spend time with the kids, to talk to them and improve the school, the facility, the way they do things and take care of the teachers and do things the right way,” Ochoa said.

“You know, also that this has been really a blessing. And it's still today for me. That's my motivation. It's something special.”