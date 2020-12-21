Mariners’ Braden Bishop Opens Up About His Mother’s Battle with Alzheimer’s and the Great Work Being Done by 4MOM Charity

Braden Bishop is a lot of things. Sports fans might look first to his life in baseball to describe him. He was a third-round selection of the Seattle Mariners in 2015. The outfielder, however, is far more than what you might find at Baseball Reference.

He has an innate giving spirit. His first two years at the University of Washington were spent helping with a pediatric cancer charity organization after his best friend’s cousin passed away from cancer at the age of seven. It was an eye-opening experience, one that helped him found 4MOM Charity.

“I saw the ability that people had to effect change and to bring hope to certain groups of people,” Braden Bishop tells En Fuego. “And so it just got my mind to a point where I was like, one day I want to start something.”

Bishop’s unrelenting desire to give back remained after his own personal bout with anguish. His mother Suzy Bishop was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2014, during Braden’s junior year. She would pass away five years later in 2019.

“Immediately the first thing I thought of was I got to try and find a way to show her that this is OK and that she's not alone, because with Alzheimer's, when people are diagnosed with it, it makes you feel just on an island like you're by yourself,” he recalled. “There's no cure; it’s scary.”

The first thing he did was to write a message on his arm prior to each game. 4MOM went right there for others to see. It was a way to honor his mother but also spark a conversation with those who saw it. From the very start, Bishop was raising awareness for this disease that ALZ.org states is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and is the reason one in three seniors passes away.

Bishop and his brother Hunter—an outfielder in the San Francisco Giants organization—took the idea of raising awareness a giant step further.

The two launched a foundation that has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association on a national level and continues to push forward with its own mission of raising awareness and donations in the hopes of one day eradicating a disease that erases so much of what makes our loved ones who they are.

“The thing that kills me the most inside is from that person to who she was on her last day was two completely different people,” Bishop says of his mother who ran the Vancouver Film School and was the vice president of production at NBC.

It’s that chasm of ability and personality that bookends an arduous battle, a battle that will be at the heart of a documentary Bishop is currently working to finish in 2021. It will center on not just his mother’s journey but the perspective of those around her.

“I think to be able to share the story in the documentary is going to be really powerful because you're going to see how it affects people, not just in our immediate circle, but my mom's friends, when she was growing up, her sisters, family, friends growing up as we were playing Little League and high school, our coaches and how it affected us personally as we were going through this,” he said.

Building a Foundation for Hope

Jessica Leila Adnani is the founder of Personalized Solutions and works closely with the foundation. She points out that 4MOM is dedicated to raising awareness and funding. But it is also working to change the conversation and, more importantly, who is having it.

“We're really raising awareness in the younger generations,” Adnani says. “Typically Alzheimer's is something that's happening to people later in life. And the folks in their 20s and 30s aren't thinking about what if I end up getting it down the line or how could I do things to be preventative?”

As Braden explains, there is no cure but there are things you can do to help lower the risk of this disease later in life. Eating whole foods, limiting the amount of processed foods and being in the moment and meditating are things he suggests.

Adnani adds, “for any type of disease, your exercise, your diet, obesity is a huge factor of whether or not something down the line is going to be a larger problem. And so we want to get the younger generation thinking about this.”

As with many foundations, 2020 has been hard on a calendar of events essential to the daily operations and mission of the organization.

While the annual Top Golf event was able to take place earlier this year, 4MOM has had to pause things such as a national tour, holiday events and much of what they had hoped would have been filmed for the upcoming documentary.

“I think that in 2021 we're going to be able to attack the calendar year in the same way we had planned to for 2020,” Adnani states. “We're going to be able to bring even more to the table as our conference has now been rescheduled to fall of 2021. We still plan to launch our documentary during spring training.”

The documentary, much like the 4MOM organization, remains deeply personal to Braden. He is not just helping families out there, but he is also honoring his mother each and every day.

“I think the biggest thing was I wanted to use the platform to tell the story, but also make sure that we painted how she was and how amazing she was and how many people's lives she touched, because that's hard for us to convey; we could just say it all day, every day.”