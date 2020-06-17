Martin Oregel is just biding his time until the eMLS can proceed. But when you’re a professional gamer, biding your time looks like a lot of fun.

“Spider-Man will literally run circles around Batman, bro,” he says during a recent Twitch session, his Spider-Man t-shirt has caught the playful ire of a subscriber.

Oregel is locked into the task at hand, which means seamlessly maneuvering between entertaining those watching the stream and taking a commanding lead in this online game of FIFA 20.

He’s holding court as RemiMartinn, a gamer handle garnered over a night of drinking and an auspicious realization that the famous cognac goes down pretty damn smooth as a nickname.

Like many craving competition, I’ve taken an interest in diving into eSports and gaming, which now includes RemiMartinn’s Twitch channel.

It’s a channel he’s trying to be more diligent in nurturing as COVID-19 restrictions continue to shutter sections of the eSports landscape.

Oregel, who is fine being referred to by his handle Remi, is the very first player to represent MLS side LAFC in the eMLS.

The eMLS is what it sounds like. It’s an e-version of the MLS product. Instead of taking the competition to the actual pitch, eAthletes compete on a virtual one over the course of several tournaments, including the eMLS Cup, which was also paused due to pandemic precautions.

However, after a long wait, it was announced on Wednesday that the eMLS Cup would get back to business on June 28.

Oregel now awaits the last-chance bracket winner and his own opportunity at the title and a $20,000.

For the uninitiated, eSports are largely done in person, over LAN (local area network) tournaments throughout the year. It not only allows gamers and fans to enjoy the event as it was meant to be enjoyed, it cuts down on any untoward acts like cheating.

A Calm On The Pitch

There’s an air of mindfulness about Oregel that you can’t help but appreciate. It helps in a sport like this, especially when a video game like FIFA glitches to sometimes rob you of justice, stealing a bit of sanity along with it.

“There's only so much you can do, especially in a video game where, although you obviously are controlling the controller, there's things that happen in the game that you don't have control over,” Oregel said.

I’m fortunate enough to catch up with Remi over Zoom. We chat about his professional life and how he managed to go from a kid playing soccer at East Los Angeles College to a 23-year-old who is representing a professional football club, one that is quickly gaining the adoration of the Los Angeles market.

The best way for people to enjoy his work now is through Twitch. That’s where you’re dropped into a moment of levity as the Hot Chickz LA (his PS4 online squad) roll down the field in a 4-1-2-1-2 formation. Meanwhile, Remi coolly addresses comments from Twitch subs and opines on whatever track begins to play.

It’s easy to make anything look effortless when you’re not only gifted at this craft but also love doing it.

But getting to this level and staying there takes hard work and commitment.

Becoming a Gamer

Oregel is a little brother. That means he started his gaming like all other little brothers do, waiting for big brother to finish so he could hop on the console.

He’s a quick study, though, beating his friends handily at the popular EA Sports title from the start.

He cut his teeth on FIFA ’09, the first version that he took online. But it wasn’t until 2017 when he really considered taking his gaming talent to the professional level.

That year he entered an offline LAN tournament and did well. “That's when I felt like, damn, I could like just improve my gameplay, just improve everything I have, I could potentially be a pro in the near future,” he said.

Prior to LAFC he spent time with Leicester City’s Christian Fuchs’ side NoFuchsGiven, his first professional contract.

Getting to that point was a blur. He initially entered an international tournament, the 2018 Manchester FUT Champions Cup and went on to become a top-8 finisher, which meant entry into a bigger Amsterdam tournament.

There he finished well enough to gain notoriety. That, combined with a hat tip from new York Red Bulls’ eMLS player Mike LaBelle, got Oregel into the professional mix.

What that means is up for to the gamer. Some are content to play in tournaments. But LAFC’s FIFA star understands there are bigger things at play.

To grow the eSports scene and gain notoriety and respect from the mainstream takes time and effort in the form of things like Twitch engagement and social media presence.

“That's just part of being a FIFA professional, (everyone) has to do their part in creating their brand, growing their socials and stuff so we can just attract more eyes,” Oregel said.

Aside from Twitch streaming, which he does from Thursday through Sunday, there are things he needs to accomplish to ensure in-game success.

Just like any sport, there are training sessions, scrimmages against other professionals and even video sessions.

An eMLS player typically has access to game footage and that is what has taken his game up a notch.

“I would look at a lot of other skills in a lot of other professional players and check how they do things, how they pass, how they shoot, how they maneuver around defenders, how they (pass),” Oregel said.

Sitting back and talking about the particulars of your Spider-Man t-shirt as you go up a few goals seems effortless. But hours upon hours of gaming go into making this guy look so good.

Putting In The Work

A lot of who we are is thanks to our parents. For Oregel, a lot of what he learned can be traced back to the person watching noticias in his downtime. In the case of Oregel’s father, the day starts promptly at three and doesn’t end until the evening.

And like any son might do, Martin took notice and incorporated that work ethic into his own life.

A father leaves the house to put in work day after day, not knowing that he’s putting more than food on the table but leaving a legacy of diligence in the next generation.

“That's something I really appreciate from and I think that's something I get from him,” Oregel said. “He wakes up at three, doesn't come back till like five or six. And even when he comes back, he still goes and does other stuff because he works in a lunch truck. So he's always either out shopping for vegetables, foods for his truck after the house as well. So he's been one of the main pillars in my life.”

A recent injury to his father meant Martin had to take over the lunch truck and run the register for about a month. And wouldn’t you know it, dad would come knocking at 3 a.m. anyway, a victim of a schedule engrained fully into his sleeping patterns.

Living in the Moment

Oregel, who grew up in East L.A., adores the Lakers and considers NBA 2K a possible contender for more of his time. Mom and dad remain supportive of an endeavor that continues to be just outside the mainstream.

While he still works on getting his mom to understand the life of an eSports professional, he says of his father, “he’s grown so much in understanding this.”

But there is stress to be sure, especially, as Oregel says, when you’re signed to a professional contract. Like many of us this year, there is a backdrop of uncertainty that clouds the days and mires even the best of times.

And when your profession is as uncertain as beating another gamer in the sometimes unpredictable FIFA, anxiety can take its toll.

But Oregel has a respite from the stress. His comfort is his work ethic and his relief is his zen.

It all comes back to Oregel’s motto, one that gets him through six-minute halves in FIFA and 3 a.m. wake-up calls from dad.

“My high school coach would always tell me control what you can control,” he said. “So, whatever is in your hands, if you do your 100% effort on it, then things will work out. But for the other things that are not in your control, then there's only so much you can do and you got to live with the results.”

A paused season, a couple months on the food truck, time to be at home when all of us should be out and about.

We live with the circumstances of the moment. There’s always another game waiting to be played. Another tournament is right around the corner.