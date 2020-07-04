Maya Moore, a Slimmed-Down Hot Dog Eating Contest And More En Fuego Stories

Happy Fourth of July. May your grills be plentiful, and your beer be consumed at slightly above socially acceptable levels.

This week on En Fuego we celebrated the history of the Negro Leagues and took a trip around the world with the surfing community.

Let’s get right into the stories that shaped the week that was.

The World Tips Its Cap To The Negro Leagues

The Negro Leagues celebrated its centennial, doing so amid a global pandemic. That meant the normal about of pageantry afforded such a legacy was postponed until fans and organizers can come together in a safer setting.

However, Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, found a clever way of paying homage to the men and women who played in the league.

He got people from all over the nation, including notable celebrities, to tip their caps to the Negro Leagues.

The result was heartwarming.

Your Reminder That There Is A Brilliant 'A League of Their Own' Idea Just Sitting Out There

Speaking of Negro Leagues, social media is in agreement as to the next great sports movie.

If the world were a just place, that movie would revolve around the three women who played on the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues.

Toni Stone, Mami "Peanut" Johnson and Connie Morgan, would represent true pioneers that defied racism and misogyny all for the love of the game.

Global Paddle Outs Change The Surf World

Rhonda Harper set out 17 years ago to change the face of surfing, dedicating her time and effort to reach out and make the sport more diverse.

The recent protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement made their way into nearly every ocean on the planet.

Thanks in large part to Harper, a series of global paddle outs have taken place all over the world, bringing surfers from all walks of life together as they honor those who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality and racial injustice.

The NBA Would Make A Strong Statement With Profound Jersey Decision

The NBA is gearing up to launch its season in their very own Orlando bubble.

While all of the players have to contend with the dangers inherent with playing during a global pandemic, some are also concerned with what the season will do to momentum built recently for social causes like the BLM movement.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are considering allowing players the ability to don social statements on their jerseys where last names normally go.

It may be a way to give those players a visible way to voice their support while the season continues.

Maya Moore And The Athletes Actually Making This Country Great

Maya Moore, LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, Colin Kaepernick: The country is still in very good hands.

It may take some craning of the neck, but if you look closely you can still spot those people working hard to help their fellow human and make this country great.

This Year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Be More Depressing Than Usual

Lastly, it wouldn’t be Fourth of July without a mosh pit of hot dog eating.

Yes, the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest returns on Saturday in a streamlined, more waist-friendly version.

That is the only thing losing weight on this glorious day.