Mets' Newest Star Francisco Lindor Spits Wisdom on COVID

Newly minted Met and all-around swell guy Francisco Lindor had some thoughts on COVID and the level of basic responsibility needed to get us through what has been a particularly difficult time.

SNY Network reporter Andy Martino took to Twitter on Monday with some thoughts from the New York Mets' newest shortstop.

In regards to the pandemic, Lindor was quite clear. There is most definitely a level of proactive empathy we can employ to help curb some astounding numbers.

“The only way we’re going to stop [Covid], is by caring about others, and not just ourselves,” Lindor said, according to Martino’s tweet. “And people do. People care about others. At some point they're like, ‘I’ll be fine, I won’t get sick.’ You probably won’t get hit as hard, but somebody else will.”

The interview comes on the same day that the NBA had to postpone yet another set of games due to COVID complications. The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks as well as Tuesday’s contest between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls suffered postponements as there weren’t enough players available.

The NBA is coming off a postseason played in a bubble, isolating its players from the outside world.

This time around it’s going with a model similar to that of MLB, where protocols are in place but not nearly as strict as that of its Orlando bubble. Teams still travel, go to hotels and generally live the same socially distanced lives we all do.

While MLB came away relatively unscathed, able to put an official season together, the NBA is operating during a dramatic uptick in COVID numbers nationally.

Cases and deaths were up to record levels this past week, breaking marks set just the week prior, according to Reuters.

The vaccine rollout has been slow, so any amount of mitigation is going to fall to individuals and the actions they take on a daily basis.

While there has been pushback by many to mask wearing and local protocols put in place, there are those like Lindor who see not just the value but the inherent need for a collective push to do the bare minimum, which is to care about your fellow human.

Lindor has a change of address, coming to the Mets in a trade that also sent Carlos Carrasco to New York from the Indians.

With a bigger stage comes a greater platform. And the 27-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico, is going to use that to speak the truth.

Getting through this pandemic is going to be exhausting, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Think of others and many more of us will get to the other side of this thing healthy.