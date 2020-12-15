Mexico’s Tarahumara Finally Tell Their Story in ESPN’s ‘The Infinite Race’

“The Infinite Race” begins appropriately in the middle of a run.

The newest film from ESPN Film’s 30 for 30 series highlights the Tarahumara, an indigenous people who live in the beautiful but often demanding Copper Canyon located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The opening moments offer a soaring view while a dozen people run across verdant hills, hopping back and forth through whatever encumbrances lay on the path. Constantly in motion, a voice comes in.

It’s Silvino Cubesare. In a film that delves deep into the nuances of a community, he is one of several people followed closely over the next hour.

“When I was young, I had many dreams,” Cubesare starts the film. “I always wanted to be a runner. We Tarahumara are born with a gift.”

Over the duration of the film, we come to discover that gift. And it’s not a one-dimensional talent we so often attribute to cultures outside of our own.

While it’s human to embrace empathy, it's also our bane to not appreciate the entirety of what makes a community special.

Director Bernardo Ruiz takes us on a journey to meet the Tarahumara on a more personal level. He introduces their joy and pain and levies the importance of their annual event, the Ultra Marathon Caballo Blanco—named after ultrarunner Micah True, who was featured in 2009’s “Born to Run” by Christopher McDougall.

It’s this event that has brought the world to this special place called Urique. However, regardless of its operation, these proud people will continue to move forward at their own pace.

Photo Credit: David Ramos via ESPN Films

“This is a tradition that has gone on since before the Spanish arrived, since before the tourists arrived, since before the narcos arrived, and they'll continue to do this above and beyond any outsiders coming in,” Ruiz tells En Fuego, regarding what had become an increasingly popular and increasingly global event.

Many of you will see this film and recall the Tarahumara. They were featured with detail in McDougall’s book.

But as you will hopefully come to discover through this documentary is that the Tarahumara are great runners, sure, but there is so much that is missed by defining them in only those terms.

Photo Credit: Luis Escobar via ESPN Films

“The Infinite Race” establishes the Tarahumara and their rich history, a people that initially fled Spanish conquistador rule by migrating to isolated hills.

A long history of living in this harsh environment, an illegal and often violent drug trade, communities separated by many kilometers and no practical way to bridge them but on foot, and a famed book that centers on remarkable endurance: The film brings various issues to the table and meticulously presents them in vivid detail. We watch as they coalesce in an astounding and terrifying moment in 2015.

Thanks to the popularity of “Born to Run,” more and more people began to flock to the area every year for the annual ultramarathon (a marathon in excess of the normal 42 kilometers).

The event culminated in a kidnapping in 2015, leading to the cancellation of the race and putting into question the receipt of much-neded food vouchers for this drought-stricken community.

Photo Credit: David Ramos via ESPN Films

In this astounding moment, locals and tourists grapple with the magnitude of their actions and the significance of the event. As it plays out, the issues that were simmering beneath begin to boil over.

“That was a fascinating moment,” Ruiz said. “It's this crisis. It lays bare all the different perspectives that people have, the inequalities that are there. And that that to me, is really what's at the heart of the film, is how people look at things very differently based on where they come from.”

Going into the movie I was convinced I knew about the Tarahumara. Hell, I read the book. These were the people who could run an insane distance and do so with nothing more than sandals on their feet.

That's only a sliver of the story, and a sliver viewed from just one vantage. We've heard the grandiose scientific explanations on the benefit of barefoot running as if it were like adding kale to a dish.

But in so doing you miss the great big picture that is staring you in the face. There's a great moment towards the end of the movie I just had to ask the director about.

Silvino Cubesare, the famed Tarahumara runner who is featured in the film, is shown video of Americans who decided to ditch the sneakers at the zenith of “Born to Run’s” popularity.

Silvino Cubesare couldn't understand why anyone would run barefoot if they didn't have to. Photo Credit: David Ramos via ESPN Films

Ruiz wanted to get his perspective, a journalist asking a Tarahumara the all-important why question.

Cubesare was flummoxed by the images of people running barefoot, according to Ruiz.

“He laughed and then kind of scoffed,” the director recalled. “He said, you know, what's wrong with these people? I've been running barefoot. I ran barefoot because I had to, because of poverty, out of necessity. Why would why would people suffer if they don't have to?”

In an instant, there is a stark contrast between inspiration and ignorance, between championing a society and appropriating the culture.

Photo Credit: Luis Escobar via ESPN Films

There is no finish line for the Tarahumara. They don’t run for medals or accolades; they run because it’s embedded into so many generations that have come before, cultivated over centuries of migration, isolation, and necessity. There is no finish line for a people who run because it’s part of what defines them.

Their race is neither a sprint nor a marathon, because both infer some sort of finality to it all. While drought and violence continue to shape this community in so many ways, there is a hope that their race continues for many more generations to come.

“One thing that I really wanted to do is just give the viewer a sense of what it's like to be there," Ruiz said. "I also think it's important to show a range of perspectives that things are complicated, that they're not easy."

“The Infinite Race” premieres on December 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes