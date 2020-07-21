Michael Bennett Retires From The NFL But is Just Getting Started

The NFL lost one of its defensive stalwarts on Tuesday, but the world gained a full-time advocate for social change.

Michael Bennett, an 11-year veteran who garnered three Pro-Bowl nods and a Super Bowl title, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over four seasons, the Seattle Seahawks for five and enjoyed stints later in his career with the Eagles, Cowboys and Patriots.

But that’s now all in the past. Bennett has decided to step away from the game and retire. The anguish of one passing chapter turns to the excitement of what comes next.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter for the official announcement.

“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose,” Bennett wrote on Instagram.

That purpose is outlined beautifully in a New Yorker profile by Louisa Thomas. According to the feature, Bennett is eager to dive more fully into his passion, lending a voice to social change and a hand to those who wish to do the same.

He is already co-hosting the podcast “Mouthpeace” with his wife Pele Bennett, a show that aims to engage the audience with captivating topics that range from the Black Lives Movement and Juneteenth to having an honest sex talk with your children.

He is also an author. His book, “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” may soon see new life in a television series, according to the New Yorker.

What is really troublesome to Bennett is the continued failure by the NFL to incorporate people of color into front offices around the league.

While the contingent of players remains largely black, those making the decisions are overwhelmingly white.

That has damaging repercussions for athletes and coaches who don’t share the same worldview.

The article goes to great lengths to address Bennett’s issues throughout his career but did find success when there was an emotional connection with those in charge.

“Bennett thrived with coaches who cared about him as a person, he said, including some white coaches,” Thomas writes.

When it comes down to it, who teams get to lead matters a great deal to players of color. Getting minorities to hold more clipboards around the league is a tremendous cause and remains paramount to so many, including Bennett.

“Coaches mean a lot in African-American culture,” Bennett told the New Yorker. “In the community, a lot of coaches are father figures.”

The NFL has, of course, the Rooney Rule, meant to level the proverbial playing field and increase the number of coaches of color around the league.

Put into action in 2003 and named after Steelers owner Dan Rooney, the rule mandates teams interview at least one minority candidate for any openings that include the head coach, assistant coaches or a senior executive of football operations.

About 17 years later and things are not considerably better. As the New Yorker discovered, over the past three years there has been just one Black coach hired despite 20 openings over that time.

Bennet believes the real issue is the Rooney Rule offers management the opportunity to interview an applicant of color, cross them off the list and feel good that they did their due diligence.

While more and more black athletes enter the combine and the NFL draft, the front offices remain relatively unchanged.

Bennett is making it his mission to change the landscape not just in football but around the nation, starting with the scope of the discourse.

He definitely has a lot of work to do.