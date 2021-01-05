SI.com
Michael Jordan’s Super Exclusive Golf Course Has Snack Wielding Drones

Gabe Zaldivar

Golf’s most exclusive club is Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII. It has everything you want in a golf course, including loops, hat tips to a legend’s career and drones that deliver your snacks.

Yes, Jordan’s golf paradise certainly has the characteristics of a Stefon SNL skit, but it seems real according to The Robb Report’s rundown of the place.

Let’s get to the bad news first. Playing this course is right up there with being an actual NBA player on daydreams that will never happen. (Unless your dad is LaVar Ball, then congrats on being drafted.)

Sadly, there are only 100 members allowed at this time, which means it’s not exactly my kind of golf course. There is no joy in sitting for an absurd amount of time in the middle of the fairway as you wonder what they hell is going on with the group in front of you taking their sweet time up at the green. Golf is a pastoral game and should be played at a stressfully leisured pace, after all.

The good news is that if you do get on, you will be launched into an absolute haven. Not only is there the finest in amenities, you get to play amid some sick architecture.

“We wanted the precision and flow of the golf swing as well as Michael’s athleticism and corporate finesse to inspire the contemporary form and detailing of the clubhouse architecture,” NBWW principal Don Wolfe said, according to the Robb Report.

Essentially, the buildings themselves are an homage to Jordan’s renowned golf game and business acumen. I will let you now ponder on what your own hypothetical architecture would say about your respective game.

The course is also designed in what is referred to as double-helix routing. This allows golfers to play alternating rounds without having to endure the monotony of a similar round on consecutive days. (Can you imagine the horror?)

Not that this matters because this is the kind of place that you will either play once in your life or not at all. There isn’t much wiggle room otherwise.

But the coolest doodad in the spot is the cart person, which isn’t actually a person. According to the report and the following social gem, drones are utilized to drop snacks on well-to-do golfers.

That’s dope but kind of annoying if the group near you ordered a bunch of breakfast burritos during your backswing.

The noise of a million hornets aside, this is the kind of technology that I can get behind. And I am so glad that it goes to 100 golfers lucky enough to gain access to Jordan’s oasis.

I am otherwise content to scream at the snack cart to stop the next time I’m at the local municipal.

