Mike Piazza's Magical 'Baywatch Moment' is Joy Personified

Gabe Zaldivar

Imagine strolling along the beach like an incredulous Pamela Anderson to find someone in half a baseball uniform taking hacks as if it were the most normal thing in the world. You are either in Venice, Calif. or in the “Baywatch” universe.

Thanks to former MLBer and current podcast extraordinaire Cody Decker, we are again reminded of that special quality that “Baywatch” had. Just about anyone could be found on the beach, even All-Star catchers during a leaguewide strike.

Magical isn’t it?

Be careful, because it’s nearly as dangerous as looking at the sun. The best way to watch this video is the same way you might enjoy a bright summer day, just bask in its warmth and let the joy wash over your face.

Let the stress release from your body as you close your eyes and see Piazza take one swing after another, a visual echo that never ends.

Thank you, Decker. We are forever in your debt.

And a hat tip to The Big Lead’s Stephen Douglas who tracked down the air date on this Greg Bonann-produced bad boy.

The episode aired on May 1, 1995. This means, according to Douglas, Piazza would have actually been in a full uniform playing the San Francisco Giants.

But in “Baywatch” world, the world we all would rather live in right now, he was on the beach taking massive hacks, trying to hone that home run swing while beachgoers went about their day.

He mentions the strike, which took place the year prior and sucked all of the air out of the room and the positive momentum baseball had garnered over the decades.

Perhaps none of that would have happened if we were all more like Baywatch Piazza, a juggernaut who goes to the beach sans towel but lugs his lumber like a true professional. 

