Mike Salinas, Scrappers Racing and The Unrelenting Power of Family

Mike Salinas steps into his Top Fuel dragster, it’s the perfect vehicle for a man who accelerates through life with assuredness and clarity.

Focused, he is about to explode from the line to cover 1,000 feet in just about four seconds. In a flash of smoke and rubber, the race will finish, cars reaching in upwards of 335 miles per hour.

This is a sport that rewards steeled nerves and impeccable instincts. And when it comes to instincts, Salinas is superhuman.

The track is a universe removed from where he started, a world away from the relative obscurity of picking up scrap metal around San Jose back in the 1960s with his father.

Salinas was on his own at 15, built a small empire, and dealt with the economic hardships of the late 90s only to pivot his business to garbage collection. At the age of 40, he decided he needed a bit of a respite.

While some might turn to golf or the pleasant confines of a recliner and trusty book, Salinas dropped into the cockpit of a dragster and started a second career as a Top Fuel driver.

Some 20 years later and his daughters are taking over the family business in more ways than one. Jasmine Salinas is a Top Alcohol racer and the younger Jianna Salinas is competing in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

As is the Salinas way, the two are owning their journey. Jasmine doesn’t just drive but also owns her team. Jianna is on the cusp of doing the same.

Three racers, two generations and one family proving that timidity and second-guessing your decisions get you nowhere. Doing the opposite moves you forward at remarkable speeds.

And it all started humbly from the floor of a small shed near some railroad tracks.

On His Own

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

Back in the 1960s you could find Salinas with his dad loading up one 55-gallon barrel at a time with scrap metal.

“Other kids got to go have a life, and we had to work seven days a week,” Salinas said. “Typical of a Hispanic family. There were seven of us in the family and, you know, you worked your butt off.”

You worked, you ate, you spent time with the family. Nothing is wasted, not the food on the table nor the time spent with parents. Each moment is an invaluable lesson for a life that sometimes begins earlier in some families than others.

“Probably at the age of 15, I come home, and my dad said, ‘I taught you everything you need to know; time to move out,’” Salinas recalled.

At 15, Salinas explained, he was basically homeless. The very location that he now runs his business, Valley Services, used to be railroad property. A little shed that once existed is where he slept. Over 40 years later and he is sitting there talking to me on Zoom from his new facility, situated between two of his four daughters.

Salinas paved his own path, starting as a janitor for a company that made the very secret sauce used by McDonald’s locations.

Eventually, he would rebuild a ’67 Chevy Camaro RS/SS, later flipping that to buy his first Peterbilt truck, a behemoth on which he would build his own family business. It allowed him and his wife Monica to begin hauling junk cars from around the area, five loads a day every day.

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

A scrap metal business eventually turned into a garbage collection business around 1996 when the market for discarded metal plummeted.

Salinas lost about 90% of his income and had just plunged about $3 million into new equipment, including loaders and trucks.

It was a dire time for a family that toed the line of rock bottom. As Salinas recalled, he never wanted to buy food on a credit card, “That means that you're at the bottom of the barrel.”

“And I remember walking to the grocery store and the girls were small. We bought food on a credit card.”

But it was on that very visit to the store that he noticed a trash truck picking up a dumpster and loading another, a revelation.

“I see another dumpster truck put in the garbage dumpster next to me and I looked at myself in the mirror and I'm like, Jesus Christ, you didn't see this?”

He went in and negotiated terms of service with the store’s manager and yet another business was born for Salinas. Two years later and he was back on track, equipment paid off.

“Nothing could ever be as bad as being homeless and not having food,” Salinas said. “So, to be honest with you, it wasn't that bad for me. When you're at the bottom, you have nowhere to go but up. But you have to have a positive mental attitude every morning. You've got to wake up and believe in yourself and who you are.”

Finding Home

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

Jianna and Jasmine Salinas represent the next generation of Scrappers Racing. Racing out of the Top Alcohol circuit, Jasmine’s rookie campaign saw her garner an elapsed time (ET) of 5.21 seconds and a top speed of 276 MPH.

Jianna has always been drawn by the allure of motorcycles. Just last November, she celebrated a win at the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, the perfect cap to an arduous rookie season.

The two discovered racing in much the same way their father tackles his endeavors, suddenly and without reservation.

While this family may be about speed, they are equally about consistency and the painstaking rewards of the process.

“They were at work seven days a week at the dumpsites and in the pit in the trucks and just going along for the ride,” Mike is quick to note about his daughters’ upbringing. Daughters that are now shaping the family business.

Jianna, besides competing in Pro Stock Motorcycle is also pivotal in the operations of the company’s human relations department. Jacqueline has the distinction of being the C.F.O. of Valley Services and is credited for being the very reason the other three can do so much travel for Scrappers Racing and not worry about the business back home.

Jianna recalls working at about the age of 10, filing papers and the usual office tasks. At 14, she started taking over scale work and became more embedded in the business. After graduating from San Jose State, she had a clear direction of what she wanted to do.

Her H.R. role, “focuses on working with our employees and focusing on our engagement.” She notes that there are a lot of businesses in Silicon Valley and, “these smaller family-owned businesses really have to work twice as hard to retain our employees here and make sure that they're happy." She explained, “I decided to take that role on and I've never left.”

Jasmine’s path has been a bit more circuitous. And while she may not have a desire to manage the daily operations at Valley Services, her love of racing was nurtured by it.

Jasmine recalls being picked up by her father from school, her and Jianna in this massive truck and having to duck when her dad pulled up into the scales for the load to get weighed. With a chuckle, she recalls moments that pepper her childhood with abundant frequency. So much of what she learned was in and around automobiles.

“I think it shaped me in a lot of ways and shaped who I am and how I view hard work and making sacrifices,” Jasmine recalled on those early days. “And I recognize a lot of sacrifices that my parents had to make for us, still trying to make what situation they were given and to try to make it great for us. And I mean, it was funny, like little moments like that, but I still think it was a great childhood.”

But being in an office and potentially running the family business wasn’t something that called to her.

“I was the first one to decide I wanted to leave the family business and try something else,” Jasmine said.

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

After college, she took time to discover what that calling might be, eventually finding her way back to the family business anyway. Only it wasn’t the world of loaders and scales but the realm of horsepower and g-forces.

“And so, I asked (Mike) if I can come work for his race team,” Jasmine recalled about her first foray into professional racing. “And I started off working in the race shop, filing paperwork. And then the crew guy started to teach me how to work on the cars.”

Jianna and Jasmine had previously raced in smaller cars on the weekend but growing up that track was several hours away. So, while the girls had experience, they lacked the thousands of hours that other drivers had by the time they dropped into a dragster or straddled a motorcycle.

The two acknowledge there is a danger element to their profession. Jianna’s first day on a Pro Stock Motorcycle she dropped it before she ever took off.

But to be a Salinas means you follow your dreams and leave the self-doubt for someone else.

That doesn’t mean they don’t have a reverence for the sport. “You have to change your mentality of not if I crash, it's when I crash because it's going to happen,” Jianna said. “There are some racers that have never crashed, but you have to go into this with the mentality of It will happen because it humbles you.”

There is an advantage to not driving for the 20- or 30-years other drivers have.

“My crew chief was really excited that I didn't have that much experience,” Jasmine said. “The number one thing I've heard from a lot of crew chiefs and teams is that their hardest thing with drivers is that if they've been driving for so long, they've picked up all these bad habits.”

Jasmine and Jianna are coming into the racing world with a fresh perspective. It makes their journey all the more captivating and, more importantly, empowering.

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

“Doing it the way everybody else does isn't the Salinas way; we have a passion for things,” Mike Salinas said.

He would watch his own father race a circle track back in the 60s. Those were days that helped cultivate a lifetime of longing to jump into the driver’s seat. But there was work to be done. He never entertained his dream until his family was situated, until the business was on firm ground. It wasn’t until 40 that Salinas allowed himself the pleasure of following his own dream.

“I wanted these girls to feel the feeling that I had in the car,” Mike said. “You come out of that car, coming where I came from, racing with the biggest and the best people and the wealthiest people in the world and competing with them and beating them, you have a feeling. All I wanted was my girls to believe they can do anything in this world. And I think I achieved that goal.”

Representation

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

“Sabor a Mí” is a beautiful bolero that paints any household with pleasant touches of warmth and nostalgia. Salinas’ mother was particularly fond of the ballad.

On one Friday night at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, it was Mike’s turn to pick the music that went over the grandstand speakers. There was an immediate plume of culture shock taking place throughout the track.

“I was the first one that ever put Mexican music on and you should have seen the place,” Salinas said. “There was this confusion.”

“That was one of my mom's favorite songs. And I put that song on and I'm in the car. And I could watch my own crew members and crowd. And I never pay attention to anybody (but) I'm watching anyway.”

Laughter in the stands dissolved in his eyes into recognition of his own crew, men shaking their heads in pride with the recognition that the entirety of the Auto Club, for once, sounded a bit like home.

On that night, Salinas had a stage and he was going to use it. A small gesture with a profound impact.

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

This girl dad who had his daughters work seven days a week when they were younger lets it slip. A momentary lapse of a macho façade, he is quick to point out that this moment at the track reminded him of the times he spent watching “The Princess Diaries.”

“Her friend Lilly told her, ‘With me, you could have nothing in life and say everything that's right and nobody will ever listen,’” Salinas recalled the character Lilly Moscovitz saying in the 2001 movie. “'But if you have a position and a platform, everybody will listen.’”

The instincts Jianna and Jasmine use on the track, their passions in life, the importance they put on hard work and the pride they take in what they add to the sport as women of color, it was instilled decades before by a man who puts great emphasis on doing all that he can to empower others.

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

Representation is a powerful thing. You see someone who looks like you succeed, and you suddenly brim with confidence. A simple photo from decades prior can spark a curiosity that never dies, a passion that’s never quelled.

Jianna talks about where her love of motorcycles started, a picture of her grandma that she was taken with immediately.

“There is this amazing photo of her just on a Sportster and she was like maybe in her 40s or 50s and I was just like, wow, she looks so cool.”

She could see herself in the picture. A future riding a motorcycle wasn’t just possible, it was necessary. But it hasn’t been easy. Attaining your dreams rarely is. And this world of dragsters and motorcycles lacks crucial diversity.

“When I first started racing, I had somebody tell me if you want to make it in the sport, you have to be the whitest Latina or whitest Mexican that you can be to not really show so much pride in your heritage or your background, don't speak about race, just try to blend in,” Jasmine recalled. “And being a woman in a male-dominated sport is already challenging enough as it is. But then having that extra layer be put upon you. It's challenging, you know?”

Even down to the way someone wears their hair can make a tremendous impact on a young girl.

“We always had women to look up to in racing, but there were very few women of color to look up to,” Jianna said.

“We're not there just for us. There are young girls of color that are looking up to us and now seeing women that look like them that they've never seen out there before and knowing that they can do this, too. And it's everything from wearing our hair naturally. That was a really big thing for us because a lot of people don't realize how important it is to give children role models that look like them.”

Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

Jianna and Jasmine are doing just that, leading from the racetrack. They are showing that this sport is as much Latina as it is machismo. A motorcycle doesn’t recognize gender or ethnicity. A dragster just wants to be ridden.

Jianna will soon mirror her sister’s business strategy and will take ownership of her own racing team, a rarity in a sport where drivers and racers compete but rarely worry about the responsibility of running their own team.

Jasmine is eagerly anticipating yet another way to showcase her story.

“Five Foot 280” is a documentary short that drops audiences into the vantage of a drag racer. Jasmine will be front and center in a work that has already been accepted into several film festivals.

Jasmine’s grandfather used to race the circle track at Fremont Drag Strip in the 50s and 60s. He was one of two Hispanic men who did that at the time.

Some 60 years later his granddaughters are competing at the highest levels in the sport and doing so with the kind of focus and resolve singular to the Salinas family.

Others play it safely. They sit back and weigh their options and see time slip past in the tedium of deliberation. The Salinas family just do.

“[I had] five sisters growing up and I watched how women didn't have an opportunity to succeed in life and they had to work three to five times harder than that,” Mike said.

He wanted to carve out a little space in this world where his daughters could earn every last bit of success as long as they applied themselves.

And, hey, if there was a little extra time for him to hop in a car and live out his passion then fire up the engines.

You aren’t going to outwork Mike Salinas. You aren’t going to sideline this family. Built on the trash heaps of San Jose lives a great legacy of performance racing, a great family business success story.

“So I decided that I'm going to go to work,” Mike said of his first inclination to launch Scrappers Racing. “I'm going to go after what we want. And there is nothing in this world that you can't obtain if you want it. You know, the only thing stopping you is you.”