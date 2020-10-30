Mister Cartoon and Topps Collaborate on Coolest Dodgers World Series Collectible

OK, Dodgers fans, you’ve bought the shirts, the mugs, the flags. All of the swag. But you don’t have the coolest piece of World Series memorabilia.

Mister Cartoon, the tattoo artist to the stars, just informed the world that he put pen to paper and helped Topps launch a World Series baseball card.

Cartoon and collaborator Estevan Oriol were featured earlier this year in a Netflix documentary that chronicled their lives and work, both of which largely shaped American pop culture.

“We wanted to take Chicano art as far as we could take it,” Mister Cartoon said about the documentary "L.A. Originals," via Los Angeles Magazine. “Show our art to people that weren’t part of our culture and didn’t have access to it, let them see how we draw and what our style is.”

The 50-year-old Los Angeles native has a client list that reads like a guest list at a Hollywood party.

He’s inked the likes of Kobe Bryant, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Beyonce.

His art has already made a huge impact on the world. But it’s still wonderful to see it displayed and embraced by the baseball card collecting community.

The card is available for a limited time via the Topps website. The artist proof numbered #1-58 version is already sold out. But the less expensive $19.99 card is still available and features art from Toons that incorporates the Los Angeles skyline and hat tips to Latino culture.

The card trading community experienced something of a moment over the past several months.

The global pandemic has many people at home, going through old DVDs, filing through board games and puzzles. They're finding new hobbies and rediscovering ones they used to cherish.

That has seen a boon in interest for trading cards. The Sporting News’ reported on the soaring prices for various cards.

“Sales numbers are the best that they have been in the past decade,” said Emily Kless, communications manager for Topps, via the Sporting News. “It’s been an upward trend. Topps was coming off one of its best years in the past decade (in 2019). So while we do see this rekindled interest in baseball card collecting, we were coming off an incredibly strong year to begin with.”

Jason Howarth, who is the vice president for Panini America, also spoke with the publication and said of the renewed interest, “It has been absolutely insane.”

So it goes without saying that a limited run collectible that celebrates the first championship in 32 years for a beloved franchise might be a fairly popular item.