SI.com
En Fuego
HomeCultureSportsLifeNews
Search

Mister Cartoon and Topps Collaborate on Coolest Dodgers World Series Collectible

Gabe Zaldivar

OK, Dodgers fans, you’ve bought the shirts, the mugs, the flags. All of the swag. But you don’t have the coolest piece of World Series memorabilia.

Mister Cartoon, the tattoo artist to the stars, just informed the world that he put pen to paper and helped Topps launch a World Series baseball card.

Cartoon and collaborator Estevan Oriol were featured earlier this year in a Netflix documentary that chronicled their lives and work, both of which largely shaped American pop culture.

“We wanted to take Chicano art as far as we could take it,” Mister Cartoon said about the documentary "L.A. Originals," via Los Angeles Magazine. “Show our art to people that weren’t part of our culture and didn’t have access to it, let them see how we draw and what our style is.”

The 50-year-old Los Angeles native has a client list that reads like a guest list at a Hollywood party.

He’s inked the likes of Kobe Bryant, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Beyonce.

His art has already made a huge impact on the world. But it’s still wonderful to see it displayed and embraced by the baseball card collecting community.

The card is available for a limited time via the Topps website. The artist proof numbered #1-58 version is already sold out. But the less expensive $19.99 card is still available and features art from Toons that incorporates the Los Angeles skyline and hat tips to Latino culture.

The card trading community experienced something of a moment over the past several months.

The global pandemic has many people at home, going through old DVDs, filing through board games and puzzles. They're finding new hobbies and rediscovering ones they used to cherish.

That has seen a boon in interest for trading cards. The Sporting News’ reported on the soaring prices for various cards.

“Sales numbers are the best that they have been in the past decade,” said Emily Kless, communications manager for Topps, via the Sporting News. “It’s been an upward trend. Topps was coming off one of its best years in the past decade (in 2019). So while we do see this rekindled interest in baseball card collecting, we were coming off an incredibly strong year to begin with.”

Jason Howarth, who is the vice president for Panini America, also spoke with the publication and said of the renewed interest, “It has been absolutely insane.”

So it goes without saying that a limited run collectible that celebrates the first championship in 32 years for a beloved franchise might be a fairly popular item. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Dodgers are World Series Champions and You Can Thank Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts talks about the keys to his success and leading a ballclub in what turned out to be a glorious albeit stressful 2020 season.

Gabe Zaldivar

Women’s Hockey Star Blake Bolden Is Blazing A New Trail As the NHL’s First Black Female Scout

Blake Bolden is a pioneer who is changing the face of hockey.

Lucas Aykroyd

Nike’s Día de Los Muertos Collection is Kinda Fire

Nike just dropped a sweet collection of sneakers that honor family, heritage and a sound sense of style.

Gabe Zaldivar

Alberto Hernández is Creating Profound Stories One Hat at a Time

His hats are beloved by Cam Newton, LeBron James and so many more. And Alberto Hernández is just getting started.

Gabe Zaldivar

Pancho Villa’s Army on Friends, Football and Finding Family in the Stands

The En Fuego Podcast: Pancho Villa’s Army marches onto the show with community, football and tailgate pageantry.

Gabe Zaldivar

Mookie Betts is the World Series Hero We All Need Right Now

From a humbling baseball beginning to World Series, Betts is the star MLB needs right now.

Gabe Zaldivar

Looking at the NBA Through the Brilliance of Artist Daniela Lopez

En Fuego Studio: Daniela “Yella” Lopez is literally capturing the face of the NBA and paving a path for the future in the process.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Rock Teases Greatest Show on Earth in ‘Young Rock’ Video

The Rock posted a video to his social media that has the world hyped to see his story play out on NBC.

Gabe Zaldivar

So That AOC Twitch Session Was a Phenomenal Success

AOC just rocked the vote in the most 2020 way possible.

Gabe Zaldivar

Your Reminder That World Series Star Mookie Betts is a Bowling Sensation

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, but thei star outfielder isn't just gifted in baseball.

Gabe Zaldivar