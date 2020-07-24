The Good, The Bad and the Ugly as MLB Celebrates Opening Weekend

Do you remember the first day of work you had in quarantine? It took some getting used to.

Sure, the work was the same but the office was your living room or kitchen. Yeah, you put a little mouse pad down or made sure to start right at 8 a.m. to replicate a modicum of normalcy.

But let’s be honest, things were insane. They are still insane. We fix our hair and change our shirt to take important Zoom meetings but keep our pajama bottoms on as if we were stay-at-home newscasters.

You can’t go to the store without a mask, can’t hug friends, can’t travel to other countries. We are living a pandemic life, which means things are the same but different. Like, really different.

And because I’m too exhausted to segue, the MLB season started Thursday and really kicks off this weekend. And apropos of a world turned upside down, a lot of the season will be the same but also different. Very different.

Virtual Insanity

Let me introduce you to Fox Sports' moment of genius, the way they are going to excite, engage and entertain fans at home: virtual fans at the ballpark.

That’s right, you baseball dullard. You are such a wonderfully simple sports fan that you will cheer this innovation on as you no doubt walk into a screen door.

Yes, you know we are smack dab in the middle of a pandemic. Yes, you know that going to the market takes a quick check of the pockets to make sure you have your keys, wallet, mask, sanitizer, wipes, a note with next of kin. But you may just forget that fans can't enter stadiums.

But Fox Sports is here to turn that frown upside down with a helping of baseball with a side of the uncanny valley.

The worst part about this technology is that most of you will now enjoy ongoing conversations every time the grandparents walk into the room to wonder, "I thought you said they closed the stadiums to fans."

It's the visual equivalent of ESPN interviewing A’s slugger Matt Chapman for an inning rather than calling the Dodgers-Giants game on Thursday night.

Essentially, it’s nice. It’s lovely. But unnecessary.

Granted, other stadiums are embracing the cardboard cutout to fill their stadiums.

Proceeds of these are going to some great causes such as the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and the Mets Foundation. These cutouts are also in on the joke; they aren't trying to fool the viewer into thinking there are literal fans in stands.

But if you want to see a bunch of Sims have more fun than you, tune into Fox’s Saturday coverage, which is when we may get our first taste of the network’s fake fans.

Super-Sized Playoffs and Long-Distance Boos

That’s not to say all ideas and innovations are bad. I’m actually excited to see a season play out with the DH on both sides of the sport. And mandating pitchers throw to at least three batters should bring some offense back into the later innings.

MLB also made a last-second change on Thursday, widening the playoff field to 16 teams. Sleeper teams that can get sneaky hot in a flash, this is your moment to shine.

MLB is also granting fans a way to show their support through its website, Gameday app and social media links.

ESPN explains: "Scoreboard operators at ballparks will receive a live interface reflecting fan reaction, allowing the operator to adjust the type of artificial fan noise pumped to empty stadiums."

By the third inning I already have two hot dogs and a couple of beers in me, so the least amount of work I can do to show my enthusiasm the better. I’ve been searching my whole life for a way to express myself with the simplest gesture of my finger.

This is a boon for the lazy and will at least make me feel productive while watching baseball and pondering life’s great mysteries such as whether the San Francisco Giants roster more closely resembles that of the Indians in the film “Major League” or the Grubhub order you placed late at night after having too much to drink.

Day and Night

And because MLB understands we’re all working from home and can’t go to night games anyway, there are a lot more day games to enjoy this season.

More will be starting at 3 p.m. ET but far too many games still start at 9 at night on the east coast.

What are you doing, MLB? This is the one season (Hopefully?) when you can capture the eyes and ears of the millions of people dying for content from the comfort (Read: cozy prisons) of home.

The majority of games should be earlier and far more accessible. Your lukewarm sentiment is appreciated, but owing the moment and giving fans what they want would have been far more enjoyable.

Regardless, we have baseball, beautiful baseball. It’s the same baseball we have all grown to love, but also different.

There will be the same great calls—none of which from umpire Angel Hernandez—towering home runs and amazing catches in the outfield.

But the cheers will be piped in, the fans will be virtual and the stadium food is whatever we have in the kitchen.

Baseball remains a faithful reflection of the country. It highlights our faults, differences and awkward beauty.

It’s certainly showing the blemishes of a year we would all like to forget as soon as it concludes. But it’s back, and that’s reason enough to celebrate.