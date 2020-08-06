MLB Teams Will Now Have a COVID-19 Nanny

This is why you can’t have nice things, MLB.

The baseball world is inching along their pandemic-shortened season with the carefree attitude of a 25-year-old at Sunday brunch. And because the league chose to start the season with the meticulous preparation of a couple of guys out for a road trip to Vegas, they are now stuck making in-season protocol decisions in real-time.

MLB now has the duct tape to plug Titanic’s hull, and it comes in the form of several changes that will be put in place to mitigate any further spread of COVID-19 around the league.

One of which is having a COVID czar with each team that will guarantee that things are on the up and up.

COVID czar isn’t the official title, but it’s something I thought had the kind of zing missing in the following description, via Bleacher Report’s Scott Miller.

According to Miller, MLB sent a four-page addendum to clubs that including some protocols they want followed. It includes a section on masks, “Wearing masks is mandatory in clubhouses before and after games.”

In addition to that, players and staff traveling must wear “FDA-approved surgical masks" during any and all flights and bus trips, according to Miller.

Donning masks is the most obvious decision MLB could make, but the one that stands out is the following, via Miller.

“Also new this week, individual clubs must designate a compliance officer who travels with the team and will assist in enforcement of health and safety protocols and file weekly reports to MLB. Among other duties, the compliance officer is ‘responsible for monitoring the public areas of the hotel (e.g., restaurants, bars, fitness centers) to remind players and staff that they should not be utilizing those amenities.’”

Solid, MLB teams now have a Miss Cuthbert from “A League of Their Own” ensuring the players are abiding by the rules, just in case any of them want to go swing dancing down at the Suds Bucket.

In all fairness, a compliance officer might make sense in a sport that is still trying to figure things out. Let’s forget for a moment that they are trying to figure things out during a season.

So far three teams have had COVID outbreaks of various numbers, including the Marlins, Phillies (two staff members) and Cardinals.

The problem stems from the fact that MLB is attempting to run a season in the middle of a pandemic and doing so relatively out in the open.

While sports like the NBA and WNBA are operating behind closed doors, baseball is allowing players to travel for away games, entering airports, hotels and other places that might very well contaminate the entire ballclub.

"Look, to this point, unfortunately, we've handled this the same way our country has handled this," Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Bleacher Report. "We put together these guidelines and protocols that were well-intentioned, and then we handed them off to 30 individual operators, i.e., states, and asked them to do their best.”

Essentially, teams were left to handle issues in ways they saw fit. While it sounds unorthodox, a club compliance officer might better explain best practices for teams with 30 players and numerous staff to manage during this tumultuous time.

"Adherence to a set of protocols and suggestions and trying to get it right has just not gone well,” Counsell continued. “It just hasn't gone well. And it's because this virus is an incredible, difficult opponent. It's put us behind the eight ball.”

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter spoke to his own team’s outbreak and pointed to what he feels was a “false sense of security” when the team left training.

"What it boiled down to on this particular trip, was guys were around each other, they got relaxed, and they let their guard down. They were getting together in groups, they weren't wearing masks as much as they should have, they weren't social distancing," he said, via CNN.

Now if that happens again there will be a compliance officer there, brow furrowed in disappointment, wagging a disapproving finger.

Problem solved. I’m sure.