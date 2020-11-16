SI.com
This MMA Show Is Helping Latinos Discover The Sport in All Its Glory

Gabe Zaldivar

The most important part of any sport is the athlete. There is no world where that is truer than in the realm of MMA. One show is dedicating its efforts to peel back the curtain on those stories.

Entre Rounds is an MMA show that is informing a multitude of Hispanic fans about the nuances of the sport but also welcoming those Latinos that might otherwise overlook the power and precision that can be found inside the octagon.

This week we are joined by the four friends who left Combate Americas and started their own mixed martial arts movement.

Entre Rounds is comprised of three basic platforms. There is the main show, a discourse that delves deep into the pugilistic world and educates with ongoing interviews and debates.

Then there is Entre Vista, a weekly segment that spotlights one particular fighter and their life story. It’s one very important way to make not just the athletes more accessible but the sport as well.

The guys are all about opening doors to the sport they love. And the final piece of that puzzle is Entre Compas, a weekend segment that gives fans a laidback precursor to the bout they’ll enjoy later that night.

Read More: Entre Rounds Is Bringing Latino Soul To The MMA Party

“By doing Entre Rounds, we feel that we are we are pushing all those areas and giving people, giving Hispanics information about MMA in the simplest way possible,” journalist and show host Andres Lichtveld said. “Because when we talk in our show, we're talking like we're talking [at] a table, drinking some beers, talking very simple, very straightforward and very, very honest.”

The other members of Entre Rounds fill out the diverse voice that has been cultivated in a relatively short amount of time.

There’s Eduardo Vargas who is a show analyst and former fight promoter. Gonzalo Wagner is the man with a keen ear and serves as the show’s producer.

Then there is the athlete who imparts wisdom on the show. Erik “Goyito” Perez has fought in UFC, Combate and currently as part of Bellator MMA. He has been an on-air analyst for UFC and offers a unique perspective to the proceedings.

Normally flocking to baseball or soccer, Latinos are still largely getting used to MMA as a sport. The joy they do discover within its confines will be due to the many ambassadors willing to educate and entertain.

Entre Rounds is filling the role rather nicely.

If you like the En Fuego Podcast, you can help support it in a tremendous way by liking, following and subscribing across your favorite streaming services. Give a comment or a five-star rating. With your support, you are helping give some of sports greatest stories the spotlight they deserve. 

