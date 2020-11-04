Moe Harkless is giving the most interesting man in the world a run for his money.

The New York Knicks guard is pairing his affection for wine with a side of representation. As Wine Spectator, via Front Office Sports, reports, Harkless is championing Black-owned wine businesses with a collaboration with The Prisoner Wine Company, a winery led by Chrissy Wittmann, Niki Williams and chef Brett Young.

Wine is a significant draw for modern athletes. Stars like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade may be the headline names that represent wine enthusiasm in the NBA, but in a recent interview with Decanter, Harkless explained that it’s something the entire league likes to enjoy.

“It’s kind of a culture that’s intertwined with the league,” he told the publication in October.

“When I talk to the older guys in the league I feel some of them are wine connoisseurs,” he said.” These guys have been preaching the wine stuff for years.”

He goes on to explain that his love of wine stems from a general curiosity. A Wine.com membership and living in a verdant wine country while with the Portland Trail Blazers helped that interest.

Harkless is eager to not only share his love of wine but also see if that passion can do some good for the community.

He went into depth with Decanter about his Black Lives Now initiative. “I turned my website into a resource hub to support everything going on right now,” he explained.

And if you go to MoeHarkless.com at the above link, that’s exactly what you see. Instead of a landing page festooned with a bio and highlights, Harkless flips the scripts and spotlights the community at large.

There are links to get people to Black-owned businesses, mental health resources, voter registration information and, of course, a section devoted to Black-owned wine companies, which includes a mention of fellow athlete Charles Woodson’s Intercept Wines.

Harkless’s affection for culture outside of sports extends beyond the vineyards. He’s also an avid art collector.

Artnet News caught up with the 27-year-old who is using a great deal of the downtime and relative isolation during the pandemic to, as he puts it, dive into his love of art.

This astounding year has allowed him to get closer to the art world than he had previously.

When it comes to building his own collection, he is taking care of that meticulously on his own. “I just want to use these opportunities to go to different galleries and build relationships with people to learn things I don’t know,” he told Artnet News.

Harkless is an athlete who is dedicated to bettering himself on and off the court. Embracing his passions and immersing himself in the endeavor.

With his latest collaboration, he is taking it a step further and helping the community with a partnership that aims to continue the momentum of social change and shape this world for the better.