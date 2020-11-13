SI.com
En Fuego
HomeCultureSportsLifeNews
Search

Naomi Osaka’s Nike Collection is More Than a Multicultural Marvel

Gabe Zaldivar

Naomi Osaka is the present and the future, a 23-year-old dynamo who is the third-ranked player in the world.

She is the kind of athlete that is meant for these astounding times. Earlier this year she embraced not just the Black Lives Matter movement but the opportunity she had to share her voice thanks to her platform, a platform she is willing to use to spread goodwill and empowerment.

On Nov. 16 Nike will drop her latest collection throughout Japan as well as North and South America. The design is pure Osaka with nods to her multicultural background.

NikeNews_NaomiOsaka_ApparelCapsule_Logo_HO20_5_100167
Photo Credit: Nike

The collection’s look is clean yet vibrant, simplified while incorporating colors and designs that pay homage to the tennis star’s ethnicity.

In that way, each piece is adorned with Osaka’s logo that Nike explains is reminiscent of the Japanese flag. It strips away unnecessary clutter and leaves a minimalist mark that makes it not only easily identifiable but versatile in its placement.

Now as for the designs that pepper the long sleeves of the collection, Nike had a cool way of incorporating Osaka’s background into that as well.

“The long-sleeve shirt shows off the capsule’s key design tribute: a camo print inspired by the coordinates of Japan, Haiti and the United States. The digits from each nation were fed through a digital algorithm to create the unique pattern,” Nike’s website explains.

NikeNews_NaomiOsaka_ApparelCapsule_Logo_HO20_6_100166
Photo Credit: Nike

The tennis star is increasingly becoming a bigger part of the pop culture lexicon. A recent hilarious video of her schooling her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, at tennis had over 200K views and 30K likes on TikTok.

Being an avid gamer, she was also featured on an IGN video showing off her playthrough with the new PS5 console.

Her popularity is undeniable and means she could so easily fall into the realm of meme but is instead using her platform to put substance behind her fame.

Osaka has a Haitian father, a Japanese mother and grew up in the United States. Her background as a multicultural athlete means a great deal, and it’s evident in her response to being portrayed as lighter-skinned in a past Japanese anime ad and her support for the BLM movement.

At the time, the sports world shuttered because of a pandemic and a nation marched because of social injustice.

“Before I am an athlete, I am a black woman. And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka wrote back in August, via The Undefeated. “I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority-white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.”

Osaka is passionate and precise on the court, her marksmanship with her shots is unparalleled. It's becoming increasingly clear that she is just as exact with her decisions off the court. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennis Legend Gigi Fernández Is Perfectly Clear About Her Place in History

Gigi Fernández talks about mental toughness, finding her way in tennis and a legacy that is undeniable.

Max Gao

Entre Rounds Is Bringing Latino Soul To The MMA Party

Entre Rounds is an immersive and entertaining dive into the wide world of MMA.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Rock and Microsoft Celebrate Xbox Series X Release With Tremendous Goodwill

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Microsoft join forces to bring smiles to kids’ faces around the country.

Gabe Zaldivar

Emily Harrington Ignored Doubt, Conquered El Capitan and Made History

Emily Harrington is just the fourth person to accomplish this remarkable El Capitan feat.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Inspiring Story of Chris Nikic, The First Person with Down Syndrome to Dominate Ironman

It’s official, Chris Nikic just swam, biked and ran into the history books as the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman competition.

Gabe Zaldivar

Gritty is Having a Moment Thanks to Biden Vote

Gritty just made a cameo during the 2020 election.

Gabe Zaldivar

Chris Nikic is About to Make Ironman History

Chris Nikic will be the first person with Down syndrome to attempt an Ironman on Saturday. And thanks to his training, he may very well be the first to accomplish one as well.

Gabe Zaldivar

WNBA Star and ESPN Host Chiney Ogwumike is Here to Rock This Vote

If the 2020 election is going to be successful and inclusive, it's going to be thanks to the hard work from people like WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike.

Gabe Zaldivar

Moe Harkless and His Sophisticated Palate Are Doing Some Good

Maurice Harkless is taking his love of wine and art to the next level.

Gabe Zaldivar

Sports Sticks to Politics for 2020 Election

The 2020 election has the sports world rocking the vote in a big way.

Gabe Zaldivar