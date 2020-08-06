Nike Drops a More Accessible Soccer Cleat and It’s a Thing of Beauty

Orlando Pride defender Carson Pickett and Nike have teamed up to drop a slick-looking cleat that’s not only dedicated to performance but also accessibility.

Nike recently announced the release of the Nike Phantom GT, which became available August 3. A version of that shoe is the Nike GT Academy FlyEase, available sometime in September.

The FlyEase version has two important tweaks to the design, the heel folds down so you can slip the foot in effortlessly and then there’s a strap that comes across the back to tighten you in.

Forget the laces. Forget the frustration, especially for those like Carson Pickett who was born without a left forearm and hand.

A shoe like this would have made playing as a child more accessible.

“Honestly, my first reaction when I saw the Phantom GT FlyEase was relief,” Pickett said, via Nike. “I thought about my younger self and what it would have meant for me if something like this existed when I was growing up. I feel like this boot represents me and anybody else who is unique. FlyEase is very easy for anybody to put on quickly, which I love.”

Forbes contributor Tim Newcomb discussed the upcoming cleat with Pickett. She went a step further, describing just how emotional it was to see a sophisticated shoe with a simple tweak, something that may make a world of difference.

"I saw my younger self and it almost brought me to tears, it is awesome to see something that would have helped me when I was younger,” she tells Forbes.

Pickett’s Orlando Pride have yet to take the field this year, opting out of the recently concluded Challenge Cup due to positive COVID-19 results among the team.

This isn’t Nike’s first foray into FlyEase technology. It’s offered the same kind of option for 20 different styles across basketball, running and other sportswear.

So far, the likes of WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin and runner Justin Gallegos have worn shoes with FlyEase technology.

In the case of the Seahawks’ Griffin, he was born with a malformed left hand. He experienced unbearable pain anytime he banged it on something. By four-years-old, he had had enough and the family decided to have it amputated.

According to former Sports Illustrated reporter Andy Staples, “The next day, after an operation, instead of feeling like something was missing, Shaquem felt relief.”

Newcomb spoke with Nike FlyEase innovation member Sarah Reinersten about the cleat. She expressed the most difficult part about this soccer design was making a shoe that could withstand the myriad weather conditions you might find on the pitch.

In that regard, designers went with a higher-grade hook and loop than the one you might find in, say, a basketball version. All of that was, according to Reinersten, to “take some of the elements out and keep the grip.”

The hope is that an athlete without the use of both appendages can slap on their cleats and make a thrilling slide tackle in the mud and do so with carefree abandon.