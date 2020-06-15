Nike, NFL Join Other Brands In Celebrating Juneteenth As Holiday

A day celebrating freedom will finally get a modicum of the recognition it deserves.

Nike, that little-known brand that launched a billion Jordan sneakers into the world, and the NFL, that quaint league you may have fantasy interest in, are doing their part to promote an important date in our nation’s history.

Nike and the NFL, along with several companies, will make June 19 a company-wide holiday, according to NBC News.

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln announced the final Emancipation Proclamation, which issued at the time that all people in this country previously held as slaves, “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

But institutional atrocities are slow to close. It took a long time for states and municipalities in far reaches of the nation to recognize the edict.

Slaves in Galveston, Texas, would wait until June 19, 1865, two months after General Robert E. Lee surrendered his Confederate forces, to see Union general Gordon Granger ride into town and inform the masses that slavery was at its end.

That moment is now getting acknowledgment by brands, which will further elevate the visibility of the holiday.

"This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted into the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed," Goodell said in a statement, via ESPN. "It is a day to reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."

Over the weekend, Nike joined the growing sentiment of reflection and reverence for this special day.

"At Nike, Inc., we aspire to be a leader in building a diverse, inclusive team and culture. We want to be better than society as a whole," Nike CEO John Donahoe said in a letter to employees, via CNN.

According to Donahoe, the day is a moment "to better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture."

Twitter, Vox, J.C. Penney, Quicken Loans and Spotify are some of the other brands throwing their support behind Juneteenth in recognizing the day as a company-wide holiday.

Previously, President Donald Trump had planned a rally for June 19 to take place in Tulsa, Okla. The event has now been pushed back and will now take place on the following day.

African-American senator Tim Scott said of the decision, “The president moving the date by a day once he was informed on what Juneteenth was, that was a good decision on his part."

The weekend marked another moment for thousands to gather, protest and vocally support the sentiment that black lives matter.