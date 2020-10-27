Nike’s Día de Los Muertos Collection is Kinda Fire

As October comes to a close and the weather drops, Nike is turning up the heat with style, flare and a whole lot of familia.

Nike recently unveiled its 2020 iteration of the Día de Los Muertos collection. They represent a design that’s meant to honor the beloved Mexican holiday that takes place after Halloween on Nov. 1 and 2.

While Halloween is about dressing up in costumes and reveling in all that is spooky, the Day of the Dead is a time to reflect on those who have left us and celebrating their lives.

Ofrendas are set up with pictures of the deceased. The alters are festooned with various items that our loved ones cherished while they were alive—some pan dulce here or a glass of carefully poured whiskey there. Maybe a baseball card from their childhood.

Each item is meant to invoke beautiful memories and welcome the dead back to our homes during this special time.

It’s a festive time that calls for festive colors. So it’s apropos that Nike would drop sneakers drenched in marvelous marigold and vibrant purple colorways.

Photo Credit: Nike

Photo Credit: Nike

Photo Credit: Nike

As for what you have to choose, Nike released the style in the Nike Air Max 90, Nike DBreak Type, Nike Blazer Mid and Air Jordan 1. Each comes with a hat tip to something special.

“A tradition that serves as a reminder of heritage, the Día de Muertos Collection also connects back to the notion of family and has ‘Para Mi Familia’ on the DBreak Type heel, the toe of the Air Jordan 1 and the tee and hoodie graphics,” Nike posted.

The collection was supposed to be available for purchase in the United States on Oct. 27. As of this writing that doesn’t quite seem to be the case. En Fuego has reached out to Nike for clarification as to when the collection will be available domestically.

We did notice that the service account states to someone on Twitter that they should be available for purchase on Oct. 30. Fingers and toes remain crossed.