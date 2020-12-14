SI.com
Olympian Brenda Villa and ‘Infinite Race’ Director Bernardo Ruiz on Their Remarkable Journeys

Gabe Zaldivar

You never quite know how or when your life will change forever. It could be a chance encounter at the bar or an impromptu music lesson. For Brenda Villa, it was a dip in the local community pool.

This season we have delved deep into some of those most inspiring backstories from the most captivating sports personalities.

We have a couple more for you this week.

Villa is an Olympic legend, a four-time medalist and gold medal winner who continues to help shape the sport she came to fall in love with as a young girl growing up in Commerce, California.

“As I have found through my journey in aquatics is that it's there's a lot of barriers for minorities and under-resourced communities,” she tells En Fuego.

Villa is instrumental in offering more opportunities and reaching out to people of color to introduce not just water polo but swimming. Because it’s extremely important that more children become water safe, especially those from under-resourced communities.

She started the Brenda Villa Foundation, which is dedicated to doing just that. She is also still closely tied to U.S. Water Polo and sits on its board of directors while continuing to contribute to both UANA and the Women’s Sports Foundation, all while working at Northern California’s Castilleja School, both as a head coach and the director of equity and inclusion

This episode also features an honest discussion with Bernardo Ruiz, the director of ESPN 30 for 30’s “Infinite Race.”

The documentary centers on the Tarahumara of Chihuahua, Mexico—an indigenous community famed for their running endurance, something featured in the book “Born to Run.”

The takeaway for many from this book is that this group of people are great runners, but they don’t really consider the broader issues that affect this tightknit community.

“I think one thing that we show in the film is, you know, some people participate in these ultramarathons for sport and fun and some people do it to survive,” Ruiz tells En Fuego.

Indeed, the documentary, which comes out on Tuesday to ESPN, delves deep into the issues that affect this region, including drought, lack of food and ongoing violence due to the nearby illegal drug trade.

A large part of the film centers around the ultramarathon race that was run annually and had become an integral part of the community’s ability to collect food vouchers.

“It's become a way for people to survive, to run for these vouchers so they can get corn and other basic goods in order to survive,” Ruiz explained.

“Infinite Race” introduces us to the complexities of a culture that is constantly moving and constantly struggling. While the world is fascinated by their athletic feats, the movie is an important reminder that there is far more depth to a human’s respective story than their athleticism.

