Olympic Water Polo Legend Brenda Villa Is On a Mission

A lot had to line up for Brenda Villa to become the ambassador of water polo she is currently. There would be no star Olympian had her parents not come over from Mexico and met in the United States. There would be no love of the sport had she not grown up in a city that does municipal parks and recreation as prolifically as it does. If her mother had not been so adamant that her own children be water safe, Villa might be off conquering something else.

She certainly would not be as gilded as she is now had she decided to walk away from the sport and retire after finishing with a silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Villa instead came away from those games in Beijing with renewed vigor to capture gold, a journey that would ultimately take her through four Olympics.

It all began with the careful and curious steps of a young girl at a local swimming pool. It’s where she discovered a lifelong love for water polo and it’s astoundingly difficult structure.

And as for her city, she can’t say enough about its influence.

Commerce

Photo Credit: Brenda Villa

It takes a village to develop a future Olympian.

“You can't really tell the Brenda Villa story without mentioning the City of Commerce,” the 40-year-old said.

Just south of East Los Angeles, the area is most well-known for its casino but from its inception in 1960 has been dedicated to offering facilities to its citizens, which now include six community centers, four parks, and an aquatic center. That’s all for a population of just under 13,000.

“These council members back in the 70s decided that they would invest in the youth and that they would make their parks-and-rec department very vibrant and keep it low cost to their residents,” she explained.

Villa’s parents immigrated to Los Angeles in the 70s, meeting in the United States. Her mother is a seamstress and her father worked in L.A.’s garment district.

It was her mother, someone who grew up in Tecalitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, that urged Villa and her siblings to take up swimming.

Photo Credit: Brenda Villa

Villa’s mom, the eldest of 11, was never quite comfortable with water herself but understood the abundance of aquatic opportunities in Southern California. A cautious parent had her children go down to the local community center where her eldest son discovered water polo, a precursor to her daughter then falling in love with the sport.

It’s one reason the family stayed in Commerce for so long. The dream of owning a house in another area wasn’t nearly as important as access and happiness for their children, as Villa explains.

“They felt that if they moved away (to) where there is an opportunity to buy a home, they would lose the opportunity to this access they've gained into aquatics for their kids. And they realized how much I was excelling in it. So, in the back of my head, I always wonder and I always think about that.”

We don’t often get clarity in the moment. It comes years later when we have kids of our own that we think back with a stark realization on all the sacrifice. That’s not for one second lost on this athlete who has reached the pinnacle of her sport.

“The love and the gratitude I have for them just continues to grow as I fully understand everything they did for their family,” Villa says of her parents.

The Olympic Spirit

Photo Credit: Brenda Villa

Villa is a four-time Olympic medalist, which includes a gold medal at the 2012 London Games. She’s a four-time World Championship medalist and a member of both the International Swimming and USA Water Polo Halls of Fame.

But when she looks back on her playing career, it’s not the accolades but the company that has her missing competitive play in the pool.

“I miss having 13 people that are committed to one goal and looking left and right and knowing that if I'm having a horrible day, they have my back; if I'm having a horrible game, they've got me,” she said.

Water Polo is that distinct sport that is an amalgamation of so many others. It’s swimming and hockey and soccer rolled into the ultimate test of endurance.

The beguiling and exacting nature of the sport plays out above the water while a great storm of unrelenting kicking takes place below. It’s intense.

“I really think that it makes you this resilient person,” Villa explained. “I think you have to work as a unit. So, it's taught me so many life skills and I think a lot of sports do. But I do think with the added layer of water adds to the toughness of it.”

Photo Credit: Alberto Lingria

Water has meant so much to this woman who grew up in the Los Angeles area. Diving in has meant a tremendous amount to her.

It’s been a respite, a motivating substance, and a source of great camaraderie. She’s cultivated so many life skills and garnered international adulation for reaching the very zenith of the sport.

But it’s in finding all of that that she has discovered the true source of her happiness, and that’s imparting the best that water polo has to offer to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

Getting into water polo isn’t about winning for Villa, it’s about cultivating strength in the community and ensuring safety for so many children.

This Way to the Pool

Photo Credit: Brenda Villa

Villa is dedicating this chapter of her professional life to ensure that people who look like her have access to sports like water polo.

“As I have found through my journey in aquatics is that there's a lot of barriers for minorities and under-resourced communities,” she said.

More importantly, she is vigilant in her resolve to guarantee more kids have the kind of training to make sure they are water safe, something that is far too rare in underserved communities.

This kind of mission really is born of her upbringing. She was raised by a mother who wanted to make sure she knew how to swim and grew up in a city that was perfectly suited to enrich the community with sports.

To that end, Villa, along with Skyler Dorosin, founded Project 2020, which was dedicated to teaching the children of low-income families in the Bay Area how to swim and play water polo.

She has also for 10 years been involved with shaping the future of students at Castilleja School, both as a head coach and most recently as the director of equity and inclusion.

“It really made me reflect upon my experience as a Mexican-American in a white, affluent sport,” Villa said.

Her work really got started when she retired competitively, immersing herself in how to better situate this sport for the future and enrich it with diversity.

The realization struck that, “Yes, we could do better; Yes, it could be more inclusive.” And it starts with training and resources. It continues with programs on the community level, which all comes back to how Villa grew up, a young girl who had access thanks to a city that decided there needed to be access and resources for its youth.

There is now the Brenda Villa Foundation, think of it as Project 2020 grown out to encompass a much wider area than the Bay Area.

And the mission is simple, make more children water safe and drastically increase diversity in the water among all manner of aquatic sports.

The foundation’s website states that under-resourced communities make up an astounding 90% of the drowning deaths each year worldwide. A YMCA study found that 64% of Black children couldn’t swim as opposed to 40% of white children.

There is a discrepancy of access and education and it has long been a safety issue, which is at the heart of the foundation’s mission.

“Project 2020 is for me, it's always been about giving back and making sure that kids that look like me, that maybe grew up in the same circumstances as me, had this opportunity of access to aquatics,” Villa said.

With the Brenda Villa Foundation, the scope has widened considerably. “Now it's how do we partner, how do we give grants and scholarships to other organizations to help them make sure that all these kids are water safe? It just shifted (to) how do we have a bigger impact across maybe the US and different areas?”

Photo Credit: Jeff Cable

Getting representation into the pool starts at the top, and Villa isn’t just leading her foundation but also helping areas such as with the Women's Sports Foundation, UANA and as part of the USA Water Polo Board of Directors.

“I want to remain visible so that I can help move us in a direction where the athlete's voice is considered and maybe the women's voice is considered. And then the woman of color voice is considered, because on a lot of these committees, a lot of these boards, it's a lot of male and then there's a lot of white males. So, how do we get just a different perspective in there?”

The future is more diverse; it’s more female. It’s hopefully far safer for those who will undoubtedly go out in the summer months looking for a respite from the summer heat.

Many of them now don’t know how to swim, but it’s because of the hard work from people like Brenda Villa that this will change. And it’s because of her tireless efforts that water polo will become far more vibrant in the coming years.