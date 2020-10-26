SI.com
En Fuego
HomeCultureSportsLifeNews
Search

Pancho Villa’s Army on Friends, Football and Finding Family in the Stands

Gabe Zaldivar

You want to go to a tailgate where everyone knows your name.

That’s what you get if you roll deep like Pancho Villa’s Army, a football supporter group that you hear before you see. And then you really see them coming.

Some of that army dropped by the En Fuego Podcast recently to wax poetic about sports and what it means to be a Mexican American rooting for El Tri.

It’s the kind of discussion that will have you craving a good barbecue with some friends as you talk smack about soccer like the good ol’ days before a pandemic robbed us of a lot of that frivolity.

For the uninitiated, PVA is a group of fans who share a passion for the Mexican national team. But there is so much more. Their appreciation for the sport spans a website that welcomes a million readers a month and a podcast that introduces us often to the people who make up this community.

They are also a family. The one thing we glean from this conversation is that you enter this group because you want to root on your team but you inadvertently make lifelong friends in the process.

Read More: Pancho Villa’s Army is Much More Than the World’s Greatest Fans

The conversation inevitably turns to the inherent dilemma that comes from being a Mexican American with a love of soccer.

It can be a struggle or blessing to feel equally at home in this country and in the stands rooting on El Tri, cheering with the fervor of someone who grew up watching Mexican tradition play out on the biggest of stages.

“It's really a pageantry of culture, of costumes, of ideas,” PVA founder Sergio Tristan tells En Fuego. “It all just kind of gets blended in, right? Whether you're a U.S. fan full time, whether you're a Mexico fan full time, or whether you have that duality, you know, like some other people. It all comes together in this really cool flavor in the stands.”

In the end, it doesn’t matter who you root for or who wins the game. OK, it matters a little. But what this group really cares about is the community, a group of people that not only support their team but one another.

If you like the show, you can help support it in a tremendous way by liking, following and subscribing across your favorite streaming services. Give a comment or a five-star rating. With your support, you are helping give some of sports greatest stories the spotlight they deserve. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mookie Betts is the World Series Hero We All Need Right Now

From a humbling baseball beginning to World Series, Betts is the star MLB needs right now.

Gabe Zaldivar

Looking at the NBA Through the Brilliance of Artist Daniela Lopez

En Fuego Studio: Daniela “Yella” Lopez is literally capturing the face of the NBA and paving a path for the future in the process.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Rock Teases Greatest Show on Earth in ‘Young Rock’ Video

The Rock posted a video to his social media that has the world hyped to see his story play out on NBC.

Gabe Zaldivar

So That AOC Twitch Session Was a Phenomenal Success

AOC just rocked the vote in the most 2020 way possible.

Gabe Zaldivar

Your Reminder That World Series Star Mookie Betts is a Bowling Sensation

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, but thei star outfielder isn't just gifted in baseball.

Gabe Zaldivar

Gold Medal Winner Nicky Nieves Is Taking on All The Doubters

Sitting volleyball star Nicky Nieves discusses winning a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Games, mental health and finding her family on the court.

Gabe Zaldivar

WNBA Stars Deliver Powerful Message with Glossier Campaign

Brand Glossier teams up with WNBA stars to deliver a message of empowerment and body confidence.

Gabe Zaldivar

Sports, Storytelling and the Human Experience with Walter Thompson-Hernández and Jay Mendoza

Walter Thompson-Hernández and Jay Mendoza join the En Fuego Podcast to discuss how they came to become the great storyteller and comedian respectively.

Gabe Zaldivar

Star Chef Daniela Soto-Innes, Victor Cruz, and Cooking With a Purpose

Chef Daniela Soto-Innes has an amazing story, and she is now teaming up with former NFL star Victor Cruz for a great cause.

Nasha Smith

Football, Farm Work and the Inspiring Kids from Robert F. Kennedy High School

The kids at Robert F. Kennedy High School barely sleep, work in sweltering heat, and maintain phenomenal grades. And that’s all before football practice.

Gabe Zaldivar