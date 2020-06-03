Pro Bull Riders Will Go Live In Front of Fans In July

Mark it down. July 10 will be the moment some fans will be able to enjoy live sports play out before them.

Scott Soshnick, editor-in-chief of the soon-to-launch Sportico, reports, via Variety, that Professional Bull Riders aims to welcome fans to one of its upcoming events in South Dakota.

According to the report, PBR’s July 10-12 Sioux Falls event taking place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center would actually have patrons in the stands.

But this would be far from business as usual as a bevy of safety protocols will be in place to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of this writing, the state has experienced 3,987 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 44 resulting deaths.

South Dakota has thus far resisted a statewide mandate to shelter-in-place. Governor Kristi Noem, via Variety, explains that her state is eager to get the literal ball rolling: “South Dakota is working to get back to normal and that includes the return of sports at the proper time.”

PBR’s upcoming slate of events in Sioux Falls will not mark the first live sporting event in the state.

While South Dakota continues to operate relatively the same as before the global pandemic’s North American arrival it has moved cautiously as pertains to outdoor gatherings.

The most recent example is the races that take place at the Park Jefferson Speedway and the New Raceway Park.

Park Jefferson, which holds 4,000 fans, allowed just 250 on May 8 and 9. “Everything went just fine. We did temperature checks and requested everyone wear their facemasks,” track owner Adam Adamson explained.

Similar measures are being considered for the PBR’s events in the state coming this summer.

Only 35% of the arena’s capacity will be available for sale. Organizers are also mandating a separation of “four-to-six feet" between seats.

Aside from that, they are also assuring patrons will have an entry-only gate as well as one designated for exits. And the tickets will get a retooling as mobile ticketing will be employed.

And, according to Soshnick, an emphasis on keeping fans a safe distance from one another will be felt at all corners of the area: “there will be an increased reliance on cashless, contactless concessions with prepacked food; social distancing in restrooms (and a limited number of people at one time) and concession areas; and regular medical testing and screening for staff as they enter the venue.”

PBR was already one of several sports, including UFC, which experimented with events in front of empty stands as it did in Duluth back in March.

Much like larger parts of society, PBR will now tiptoe out into the sun and bring a small dose of normalcy to the proceedings.