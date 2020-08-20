Cincinnati Reds, Players Reach Out to LGBTQ Community Following Thom Brennaman Slur

Thom Brennaman might be done as Reds broadcaster, following a hot-mic moment that immediately garnered a wave of scrutiny and saw the announcer suspended by night’s end.

Just as Wednesday’s game between the Reds and Royals came back from commercial, Brennaman can be heard using a homophobic slur before continuing on with his call of the game.

Later in the game, the 56-year-old announcer issued an on-air apology, interrupted by a Nick Castellanos home run.

Immediately following the game the Reds organization was picked up by a pair of players who reached out in support and solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Amir Garrett, a 28-year-old pitcher in the organization, issued the following on Twitter.

He was joined by fellow pitcher Matt Bowman who had the following to say.

The Reds also issued an immediate mea culpa on their social channels.

The statement reads in part: “The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman.”

As to Brennaman’s future, it doesn’t look all that bright. The statement continues, “The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind.”

Fox Sports Ohio echoed the Reds sentiment and supported their decision to suspend Brennaman.

“The language that Thom Brennaman used this evening is hateful, offensive, and in no way reflects the values of FOX Sports Ohio. We agree with the Reds decision to suspend him until further notice,” their tweet explained.

CBS reporter Devin Heroux, who is gay, used the moment as an opportunity to share the feelings of isolation and ridicule he has felt through his years of broadcasting.

"That is not who I am and never has been, and I'd like to think maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness," Brennaman said in his on-air apology.

The problem, as Heroux points out, is that these types of slurs come with such regularity and said with such ease that their use has been normalized over the years.

“I could feel myself shrink in a media scrum or in the locker room when homophobic slurs were thrown around so cavalierly,” Heroux tweets.

The Reds and their players apologized and supported, exactly what you would like to see. But there’s so much more that needs to be done to break the sports world from treating these destructive slurs with such normalcy.

And a reminder, if you do use words like this, then you are exactly that kind of person. It doesn't work any other way.