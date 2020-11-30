Fighting Game Star Discusses LGTBQ Support and Being the Face of New Campaign

Ricki Ortiz normally finds herself indoors staring at a fighting game, controller in hand. But on a sweltering day this summer, she found herself at a lake in Malibu pretending to break free from the virtual world.

The renowned esports star is part of Absolut’s newest global campaign, which also includes actress Tessa Thompson and recording artist MNEK.

She was kind enough to discuss what went behind filming the commercial spot, her life coming up as a gamer, and the remarkable journey she embarked upon as she began to grapple with identity and what that meant to her.

The spot imagines these three people as their virtual selves. In the case of Ortiz, she is locked in a virtual fighting game, eventually breaking free into the real world when she can again hang out with friends.

It’s an optimistic take on the current state of things when we are all fairly tied to home. Thanks to COVID-19 precautions, so many of us are refraining from visiting friends and family.

This has been a hard year, and Ortiz certainly delves into how she is getting through the lows of isolation.

Her story is also very much about who she is outside of the video game realm. Ortiz has transitioned twice in her career, first coming out as homosexual and later realizing that she was in fact transgender.

“I didn't know much about it, I knew that's what I was, but I just didn't want people to think different of me,” Ortiz tells En Fuego. “I was scared back then because it was very hard for me. But when I came out, I had a breakdown with one of my really close friends, and I told her about how I felt and about how me being trans and not telling anybody was kind of putting a hinder on my happiness and putting a hinder on just me competing.”

What Ortiz discovered is that there was empowerment in coming out and that those around her would swarm her with the comfort of warmth and empathy.

“I finally came out and the scene was extremely welcoming and opening, like all my friends were so were so helpful,” she said. “And they were also so eager to learn more about it and to understand me. And I'm very grateful for that.”

This week we also get to hear from Black Girls Surf founder Rhonda Harper who earlier this year helped move the world out past the break in a series of paddle-outs that echoed the protests against social injustice on the land. Sparked by the death of George Floyd, the paddle outs have been a way for the community to come together to mourn and inspire.

She gives us a lesson in the power of representation and what could have been in surfing had it not lost icon Nick Gabaldon.

It’s a wonderful way to finish off a show that is about trailblazing and how one individual can leave their mark on sports.

