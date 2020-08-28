SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSportsLife
Search

‘Rising Phoenix’ is a Beautiful Portrait of the Paralympic Movement

Gabe Zaldivar

Any good documentary feels like a great novel, throwing you into someone’s shoes for a couple of hours, building waves of empathy through captivating storytelling. Netflix’s new documentary “Rising Phoenix” is certainly that, but it’s also one hell of a sports movie.

There are thrilling moments we get to relive with pulsating music, deft photography and visuals that help drive the narrative.

It’s hard to whittle down exactly the main story of “Rising Phoenix,” it’s equally about the origins and evolution of the Paralympic Games and the Paralympic movement.

It’s also very much about the rousing success of those games at the London Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2012 and the very near catastrophe of its absence in Rio four years later.

But it dives deep into so many wonderful and oftentimes harrowing stories from the athletes, each one an inspiration not only for their fortitude but their athletic ability.

You’ll meet Tatyana McFadden more intimately, an athlete who was orphaned as a baby as her Russian mother just couldn’t make ends meet.

She was adopted by Deborah McFadden and brought to the U.S. where she showed a predilection competition and speed. At 31, she has the distinction of holding 17 Paralympic medals, seven gold and is known as “the fastest woman in the world.”

You’ll meet Ellie Cole, another athlete whose parents had the excruciating decision before them when she was a child. Neurosarcoma near her knee meant extensive rounds of chemotherapy. When that didn’t work, the family decided ultimately to amputate the leg and save their daughter’s life.

“I asked my mom why she was so scared to have my leg amputated,” Cole said in the film. “And she was worried that I would be a completely different girl. My parents didn’t know anybody else that had a disability, and they were so worried that any opportunity that I was ever going to have when I was born was all of sudden going to be taken away from me.”

Athlete Elle Cole in the Netflix Original Documentary Film Rising Phoenix. Cr. NETFLIX © 2020Download
Photo Credit: NETFLIX © 2020Download

“Rising Phoenix” is an eye-opening experience for those not familiar with the Paralympic movement, meeting one athlete after another who excel not despite their disability but because of their human drive.

And that’s at the heart of the film. Yes, each and every one of the athletes in the movie have amazing stories as Xavier Gonzalez, former chief executive of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), says in “Rising Phoenix.”

But the overarching mission and one you can’t help but join by the end of this film is that every athlete deserves a field on which to compete, every athlete deserves to ride or run right there next to other athletes who happen to have two legs.

By the time you reach the Rio Olympics along with a contingent of people you have spent the better part of an hour with, you will feel the frustration of a world that so often treats the differently-abled as not good enough.

Jonnie Peacock relives his sprint at the 2012 London Games, and recounts the shift in narrative, a dramatic movement in what media decided to care about.

“In 2011, any interview I did, pretty much the first question was, ‘How did you lose your leg,’” Peacock said.

Athletes are often afforded the benefit of context, a lifetime of joy and failures the makeup who that person might be. An interviewer comes to that discussion knowing that there is an expansive story. But for Paralympians, it often gets whittled down to one moment and little else.

“In the months leading up to London and constantly after London, it was all about the sport. And there was a huge shift from story to sport, and that was incredible for me to see.”

The Paralympics showcases remarkable people that are competing in a worldwide event that is, it’s important to remember, parallel to the Olympics.

“Rising Phoenix” aims to change perceptions and succeeds with a documentary that is never heavy-handed or delivered from a lectern, rather it’s a little over 100 minutes of fast-paced storytelling that is as captivating as it is inspiring.

“Rising Phoenix” is streaming now on Netflix.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jason Heyward and Chicago Cubs Set an Example on Astounding Night of Protest

Jason Heyward joins other African-American MLB players in expressing pain felt in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

johnny blues

Get Ready for More Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’

Michael Jordan and the 90s Chicago Bulls ride again.

Gabe Zaldivar

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Still Doesn’t Get It

Jerry Jones was asked recently what he thought about players taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Gabe Zaldivar

The HoopBus Is Taking Love and Positivity on Tour

The HoopBus is on a nationwide tour, changing communities one basketball court at a time.

Gabe Zaldivar

Brace Yourselves, The En Fuego Podcast is Coming

Sports' greatest stories are being told. Follow The En Fuego Podcast to listen to them.

Gabe Zaldivar

Cincinnati Reds, Players Reach Out to LGBTQ Community Following Thom Brennaman Slur

Thom Brennaman's on-air slur begins a discussion that is long overdue.

Gabe Zaldivar

Amy Trask on Success, Al Davis and Leaving a Legacy

CBS Sports' Amy Trask talks about facing her fears, the legacy of Al Davis and the secret to her success.

Gabe Zaldivar

MLB Fans Are Now Younger, More Female During COVID Season

MLB has seen a stark rise in a younger, female demographic, and it's an opportunity not to be squandered.

Gabe Zaldivar

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Home Run Shows Baseball Needs to Get Over Itself

MLB fans, it’s time to get mad about baseball teams being mad about its precious unspoken rules.

Gabe Zaldivar

LeBron James Continues To Be A Shining Example of Courage And Leadership

LeBron James is doing all he can to get out the vote, raise awareness about voter suppression and help his fellow athletes utilize their platform.

Gabe Zaldivar