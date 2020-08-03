Somehow MLB’s Horrible COVID Plan is Failing

Desperate times call for insane measures. As COVID-19 restrictions continue to halt much of what we consider normal the sports world is loosening its proverbial tie, letting its hair down, becoming the bizarro version we never fathomed might exist.

Sports stuck forever in the quicksand of progress known as tradition are suddenly throwing anything they can find at the wall.

Let’s check in on MLB, that sport that blushes at the mere mention of bat flips. The designated hitter is now in both leagues, which is a plus. It’s been nice seeing Bartolo Colon take hacks over the years but we’ll sacrifice that majestic beauty if it means more offense.

The truly remarkable switch comes in how MLB is attempting to get through a season during a pandemic, essentially with as little nuance as possible.

Forget pitch clocks or getting batters to stay in the box throughout an at-bat. We aren’t talking about shaving a minute or two here, the sport is now slashing innings and putting runners on second with the clever deft of a monkey doing ballet.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers played a 7-inning doubleheader and completed the games with a straight face.

There are obvious concessions needed to pull off a mammoth undertaking such as a full-fledged professional sport in the age of COVID. The NBA and NHL are hunkering down in bubble land to do just that.

But MLB is one sport that has decided to go another route, completely changing its own sport to fit the narrative, and the story is unraveling quickly.

The St. Louis Cardinals became the third team mandated to hit the pause button on their season as several players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

And as noted by Yahoo! Sports, MLB is just going to soldier on and have teams stricken by coronavirus makeup games “even if they don't play a full 60-game season.”

An actual professional sport is being put together with duct tape and a little extra crossing of the fingers.

I have to admit some changes are hilarious, such as ditching the strikeout toss around the diamond.

Having 60 games is one thing, but putting a runner on second while also making what may very well be a few games in a 60 game season be 7 innings changes the complexion of the sport considerably.

And with more teams coming down with infections, it’s best to ask for your tab, pay the bartender and call it a night.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently dug in his heels and promised to muster on: “We are playing. The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

As SI.com’s Stephanie Apstein writes, MLB is living in fantasyland, operating outside of a bubble and hoping all goes well, putting trust in ballplayers but also optimism that travel won’t affect each club.

“The protocols are woefully inadequate, so the weak spot could be anywhere,” Apstein writes. “It will be almost impossible for the league to identify it definitively—which is one of the challenges of playing baseball outside of a bubble during a pandemic in the country with one of the world’s worst responses.”

MLB has put in place a number of mitigation procedures such as physical distancing and a ban on spitting.

Yet I've seen players pack tobacco in the lips and players chat in the dugout without masks. That's before teams are sent on plane trips across a country riddled with coronavirus.

And so America’s pastime continues, quickly mutating into an unrecognizable version of its former self. And it’s doing so in what is a season that is increasingly likely to end prematurely.

Having to completely alter life amid a pandemic isn’t easy. Sports that have decided to just wing it are suffering.

Baseball, as it turns out, isn't alone. Track athletes are going through an absurd moment as they are dealing in a world with far fewer meets and the reality that they could miss out on a sizable sum of income because of that fact.

Sportico’s Emily Caron reports the world of track and field has had to think well outside the box to get in a respectable number of invitationals during a year that has largely been locked down.

Sprinting star Allyson Felix explained the figurative hurdles which these athletes are forced to leap in order to make good on their contract quotas with brands like Nike.

“What a lot of athletes feel forced to do right now is like the equivalent of LeBron James going out and playing 3-on-3 basketball at a park in his Lakers jersey and hoping that the Lakers will see that as valuable and still pay him his full salary—it just doesn’t make sense,” Felix told Sportico. “But a lot of track athletes are scared, desperate and don’t have a lot of clarity from brands on what is going to happen to their income.”

Jesse Williams, a former senior sports marketing manager at Brooks Running, spoke to Sportico on the impetus behind such quotas.

“The rule exists so you don’t have people showing up twice a year [and] taking advantage of the system,” Williams told the publication. “It’s essentially a good faith rule. But the reality is that in a year like this, it’s almost impossible for anybody to have raced that many times.”

Athletes from the diamond to the track are left to scramble as their respective sports shrug their shoulders.

Every aspect of daily life has been turned upside down. But there remains hope that 2020 is a momentary blip that we can all forget a year from now. That might not be the case, however.

It’s important that we adapt with some measure of nuance and expectation of the future, both in terms of the sports’ short-term success and the long-term health of its athletes.

As we are seeing, some sports are absolutely blowing it.