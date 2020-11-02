Sports Sticks to Politics for 2020 Election

Arenas and stadiums are devoid of fans but are currently lined with voters.

A pandemic has so much of what we took as normal and turned it inside out. The 2020 election comes Tuesday with a million different issues coalescing into one crucial and historic vote.

And the sports world is showing up in a big way.

J.R. Smith joined Cody Zeller, Miles Bridges and Udonis Haslem in a video collaboration between the National Basketball Players Association (NBAPA) and Bleacher Report imploring people to use their voice and cast a vote.

“Trying to make the best decision as a human not just for yourself or for selfish reasons but for humanity,” Smith explained as to his reason for voting.

Think about your own life. Happy hour Zoom meetings and socially distanced get-togethers mark the times. But so do the conversations that pepper our brief interactions. It was once considered rude to bring up politics but now it’s a given.

The same goes for every locker room and clubhouse in sports. The L.A. Times’ Thuc Nhi Nguyen writes about the political discourse that pervades every nook and cranny of the sports landscape.

New York Liberty rookie Jocelyn Willoughby explained to the Times that the temperature in the room has changed significantly. Now topics that might normally be ignored are pushed forward as teammates engage one another.

“Those norms were changing this year so it’s easier to have those conversations,” Willoughby told the Times. “Some of those conversations became less taboo and were easier to begin to dive into.”

LeBron James remains one of the more outspoken advocates for voting and recently channeled that passion into a project that would stem the tide of voter suppression.

His More Than a Vote organization has been dedicated these past months to informing the public on how to make their voice heard during pivotal elections such as this one.

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told the New York Times back in June. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

James also welcomed former president Barack Obama onto “The Shop: Uninterrupted” and discussed the moment James and fellow NBA star Chris Paul sought out his counsel during a tumultuous time earlier in the season.

The two discussed the league’s players wanting to express the pain they felt in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Obama explained that conversation from his perspective, stating that it was important to use this powerful moment for sustained change.

"Protest is useful in terms of raising awareness, but given the power that the NBA players had, my suggestion was that we use that platform to see if you can start asking for some specifics," Obama said on “The Shop,” via Yahoo. "This isn't something that's just a one-off. That's sadly what we've seen, as it happens again and again."

"So, one of the suggestions I had for the players was: Is it possible for you guys to set up an office that allows you, on an ongoing basis, to take best practices that are going to start making incidents like [Blake] less likely?"

The entire sports world is doing what it can to meet the demands of millions who want to cast their vote and do so during an unrelenting global pandemic.

Sportico laid out just how much the sports world is lending to that cause. By their count, 37 sports arenas and stadiums nationwide have offered up their locations as polling stations.

While fans are largely kept away from the sports they love, arena operators are doing what they can to alleviate the swell of votes that will be cast.

Dodger Stadium, the 49ers’ Levi Stadium, Camden Yards and Lucas Oil Stadium are just a few of the locations that will be open for voting on Tuesday.

Even the video game industry is becoming proactive. As the Hollywood Reporter explained, mobile games developer Jam City has been granted the distinction of being an official polling center and will be available for the next two days as both an early voting location and a ballot drop-off.

According to the latest reports, 92 million people have already cast votes in what is looking to be a historic election just from turnout rates alone.

For those athletes chatting it up in the locker room, the message is simple on election eve.

“We know that we’ve got to get out there and vote and guys need to go vote,” Rams star lineman Aaron Donald told the L.A. Times. “And we’re making sure guys are doing that.”

It’s an astounding year marked by social injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic and a general sense of uncertainty for the future.

Sports has so often been our respite during tough times. It’s now lending a hand as a support system to ensure that people across this country vote and that those votes are counted.