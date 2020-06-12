Stadium Food: Who Ordered The Donut Burger, Elote Tots and Frito Pie?

Let’s test the tensile strength of your sweatpants.

It’s really the only way to enjoy life when the NBA is yet to begin, MLB is bickering over their own start and the closest thing most of us have to competitive sports is seeing how close to 8 a.m. you can get to before signing into the office Slack account.

We all miss terribly the smells and tastes of the ballpark. Here is where we will help you recreate that at home, in your cozy pandemic bunker.

Donut Burger (Citizens Bank Park)

Photo credit Mitchell Leff via Aramark

Something magical happens when you enter a ballpark, all sense of money and caloric intake goes out the window. It’s why a $12 beer seems sensible and why a bacon-donut hybrid seems like a great idea. Philadelphia Phillies fans, you are a lucky bunch.

Ingredients: A beef burger patty, cheese, bacon, spicy cherry pepper jam, a glazed donut.

The I’m Kind of a Drive-Thru Person Method:

Grab the box of glazed donuts you bought when you really should have been stockpiling frozen vegetables.

Take one donut out of the box, bite it. Good, huh? Now take another fresh donut and slice that baby in half while you chow down on a moment of bliss. There, now you have two buns, the perfect conveyance for the burger.

Fry up a burger patty on a cast-iron pan if you have it. Then plunk it on one half of your donut, layering it with the items you have handy that resemble cheese, bacon and spicy cherry pepper jam.

In regard to the jam, desperate times may call for desperate measure: a spoonful of Smuckers and a dab of Sriracha.

Level Up:

Chef Tim Hollingsworth of Otium fame has advice on how to crank this up a notch: “I would make it with fried onion rings to give it a crunch, and then a hot vinegar, BBQ dipping sauce to match the sweetness of the donut.”

Elote Tops

Photo credit Coors Field via Aramark

I dare you to come up with a dish more comforting and riper with summer nostalgia than roasted corn. It’s also evolved over the centuries to make slathering butter and cheese on food an acceptable practice. Off the cob, the possibilities are endless.

Ingredients: Tater tots, street corn, zesty mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, cayenne pepper and green chili queso.

The I’m Kind of a Drive-Thru Person Method:

Deep within the recesses of your freezer are those frozen tater tots that you bought on a whim (Read: edibles kicked in). These will be the conveyance to culinary bliss.

Bake at the recommended temperature plus 50 degrees, giving you a bit more crunch per square inch.

The best way to do the corn is off the grill, slicing it off the cob when toasted.

Toss that on top of the tater tots along with zesty mayo, which contrary to how it sounds isn’t mayo with pointed opinions. It’s mayo that’s been dressed up with a splash of lemon, lemon zest, paprika and a dash of hot sauce.

When it comes to cotija cheese, you can substitute that with either feta or parmesan.

Level Up: (Interview was done prior to California relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants)

Chef Tim’s words of wisdom: “I would definitely add tajin spice to give it that authentic street corn flavor, and I would grill the corn to add depth of flavor.”

A Moment in the Kitchen with Chef Tim Hollingsworth:

Photo credit: courtesy of Otium

Meet Chef Tim Hollingsworth who is the chef and owner of the aforementioned Otium as well as C.J. Boyd’s and Free Play—both of which are located at LAFC’s The Fields dining hall. He also won Netflix's "The Final Table" competition in 2018.

En Fuego: What are some things you miss about sports or life in general as we continue to self-isolate?

Tim Hollingsworth: I miss the competitiveness of getting together with friends to play basketball or tennis. When you compete in a game, that physical contact helps get your aggression out. Basketball is my favorite sport to watch live and at home, so I also miss being able to go to a game or tune in on the TV.

EF: How are you and your family passing the time and finding time to laugh at the moment?

TH: I now get to spend a lot of time with my children. I’ve also had the time to try a new creative outlet. We started a YouTube channel, Hollingsworth House, which allows me an opportunity to cook with my kids and share our family recipes. The one silver lining in all of this is that it's been incredibly special to document my time with my kids as they get to learn the basics of cooking. Life is very busy as a chef and restaurant owner, so we’ll always be able to go back and watch the videos when they are older. I’m excited to show them to my daughter when she’s a teenager.

EF: You make it a point to showcase how stadium food can be elevated in a raucous environment. Can you speak a little bit to your thoughts on CJ Boyds and Free Play and their importance in that regard?

TH: I grew up eating lots of food similar to what is served at sports bars and stadiums. Whenever my family ate out, we would always go somewhere like BJ’s because it had something for everyone, but I would feel terrible after eating it. I wanted to create a concept that was approachable and comfortable like those chains, but had elevated, healthier options and better ingredients.

EF: Otium is an L.A. mainstay. What would you offer to avid diners who are waiting for the day to again reserve a table?

TH: Before we closed, we just had launched a new brunch menu that was going very well. Some of the items included a Crispy Pork Belly Carnitas Benedict and an English Muffin Burger, so we’re definitely excited to bring it back. We were also revamping our lunch and working on an updated artisanal beer list, so we can't wait to reopen for our diners to try those.

EF: Is there anything else you want to say in regards to work you might be doing at the moment amid the coronavirus pandemic?

TH: I’ve been doing everything in my power to prepare for re-opening the business, filing for the government assistance, and being there for our staff. Last week, I prepared care packages for the team with groceries donated by World Wide Produce and Ora King Salmon.

Parting Shot:

Chef Hollingsworth is a benevolent man, giving us the keys to eternal bliss. It’s called a Frito pie.

Photo Credit: Sierra Prescott

Ingredients for each individual serving

1 2.5 oz bag of Fritos

3/4 cup of *chili con carne

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup sour cream

1 green onion, sliced

Fresno chile, sliced, optional

Instructions:

With scissors, cut Fritos bag open along the back crease.

Fold sides of the bag down without tearing.

Ladle chili over Fritos, top with sour cream, grated cheddar, green onion, and Fresno chile slices if desired.

Serve right out of the bag.

Chili Con Carne

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

1 can white beans

1/2 can crushed tomatoes

3 each onions, diced

1/2 cup garlic, chopped

1 1/2 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp chili powder

Instructions:

Brown the ground beef in a stockpot, set aside.

Sweat the onions and garlic in the same stockpot.

Add browned beef, crushed tomatoes, and spices.

Simmer on low heat for 30 minutes.

Add white beans and continue to cook the chili for another 30 minutes.