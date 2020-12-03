'Station 19' Star Boris Kodjoe on Race, the Enduring Power of Tennis and Using His Platform for Good

In a year that has exacerbated the structural issues that exist from coast-to-coast, millions of people have had to reckon with three concurrent crises: the public health crisis of COVID-19, the economic crisis of mass unemployment, and the crisis of racism in systems of law enforcement. While most of the world continues to see an alarming spike in cases, the entertainment industry has resumed large-scale productions under enhanced safety protocols.

In a crossover last month with sister show “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Station 19”—a procedural drama that follows a group of firefighters from the Seattle Fire Department—returned with an explosive premiere that takes viewers back to the start of the pandemic. After the show’s successful début in early 2018, Austrian-born actor Boris Kodjoe joined the ensemble cast at the start of the second season and has quickly become a major fan favorite.

Kodjoe, a former competitive junior and college tennis player at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), plays Robert Sullivan—a former Battalion Chief that is attempting to overcome an addiction to opioids while suffering from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

Born in the Austrian capital of Vienna, Kodjoe moved to southwest Germany as a young child, where he began playing tennis at the age of three at the insistence of his father. The biracial son of a German mother and a Ghanaian father, Kodjoe admits that he “was always interested in sports,” as he grew up playing soccer, tennis and basketball.

“Tennis stuck out to me because I always hated when I played really well on the soccer pitch, but we lost because everybody else was sucking,” he told En Fuego with a laugh. “I wanted to be in control of winning and losing, so tennis spoke to me [because] it was this whole mano-a-mano thing. Growing up on clay, you really had to figure out how to craft the point, how to stretch the court, how to use all your tools in the toolbox to wear your opponent down. I fell in love with it.”

After his parents separated when he was five, Kodjoe admits that he ultimately used tennis as an outlet to deal with the anger and the frustration that he felt on a daily basis, especially as one of the few young Black men in his community aside from his younger brother.

“Coming up in Germany as a young Black kid, you were bullied every day for my skin, my hair. They would want to touch my hair and call me all kinds of names—whether on the soccer pitch or the tennis court—all these derogatory ways to address and tease you,” he revealed.

“I got really, really good because that was my way of sort of paying them back. [I would] score as many goals as you can, beat them as bad as possible. It gave me a lot of drive and it gave me a lot of energy and will, and I had a lot of resilience back then. I learned how to be strong and how to ignore the ignorance that was displayed on a daily basis. It taught me how to commit, how to be disciplined in my day to maximize my potential.”

For the remainder of his childhood, Kodjoe continued to immerse himself in a variety of sports, in large part due to the culture that he grew up in, but it wasn’t until his early teenage years that he decided to set his sights completely on a career in professional tennis.

“When you’re part of the academy system in Germany, they encourage you to play all sports. They understand the benefits of one sport informing the other,” he explained. “My footwork [in tennis] was great because I was playing soccer; my hand-eye coordination was great because I played basketball. When you’re talking about getting proficient in a sport and maximizing your potential, I think all sports sort of work together.

Photo Courtesy: ABC

“When I was 14 or 15, I decided, ‘Okay, I wanted to just play tennis.’ I started to compete all over Europe in different junior events and play all the big tournaments and travel more, and it was just something that I fell in love with.”

In addition to competing on a regular basis, Kodjoe would dedicate the remainder of his teenage years to mastering his craft, which required balancing an intense academic workload with a rigorous training schedule at a faraway academy.

“I would go to school and then I would take the train to the academy—which was an hour-and-a-half away—work out for three or four hours and take the train home. I would do my homework on the train,” recalled the former student-athlete with a fond smile. “At times, I would leave when it was dark and I would come home when it was dark, especially in the winter. So many times, I fell asleep on the train and woke up three spots past where I was supposed to get off because I was so exhausted. I look back on these memories now and that was the time where I really fell in love with the sport.

“I forged some really important relationships that I still have to this day and that really make tennis the nucleus of my life in a way. I remember my first time playing with the other Boris—Boris Becker—which was obviously a huge deal. He had just won Wimbledon [in 1985] at 17 and I was 11. Just hitting balls with him was such a huge thing for me because I could see that I could actually ‘hang,’ that I could actually hit balls with him. It brought the goal of playing professionally into a realistic sphere. It was still far away, but I could see it.”

As one of the top-ranked juniors in Europe, Kodjoe seemed destined to turn pro in his final years of high school, but a chronic back injury would ultimately change his trajectory from a promising athlete to an aspiring actor and model.

“I had hereditary [spinal] stenosis, which is when your spinal canal is really narrow and it keeps pinching your sciatic nerve, which became like a chronic issue for me,” explained the veteran actor. “After a while, I realized that I wasn’t gonna be able to play on a consistent basis. It was a blow to my psyche, and to my heart as well, because I had put so much into the sport, but it also allowed me to focus on other opportunities.”

As he slowly grappled with the end of his athletic dreams, Kodjoe had two options for post-secondary education: stay in Germany or move to the United States. Given his notable achievements as a junior, Kodjoe received multiple offers to play college tennis during his senior year of high school and, at the insistence of his mother, decided to accept an international scholarship to VCU.

“Paul Kostin was the head coach who convinced me to come to VCU compared to other schools because he understood the cultural transition that I would have to go through. I felt really safe and protected, and he also had assembled an incredible team around me of other international players from Sweden, France, Germany. We made a huge impact immediately from unranked to top-5 in the country,” recalled the former Ram.

“[Kostin] built a really strong program at VCU, and he had a huge impact on me not just on the tennis court but also personally. He shaped me and prepared me for the real world; he taught me many valuable lessons about life. He’s someone who wanted to help develop human beings before developing a player, which is something that I respect tremendously in him and am eternally grateful for because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

(More than 24 years after graduating from VCU, Kodjoe still ranks 12th in singles wins (75) and third in doubles wins (66), with most of those doubles wins coming with teammate Jonas Elmblad.)

By the time he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing in May 1996, Kodjoe had already established his own modeling career “by chance” after “meeting an agent on the street in New York City.” In the interim, he had also begun to develop an interest in acting, in the hope of reducing his thick German accent, and quickly became committed to his new craft.

After booking a series of guest roles in the late 1990s, Kodjoe landed his first main role as Damon Carter on Showtime’s “Soul Food” in 2000—a drama that earned him three nominations at the NAACP Image Awards and introduced him to his future wife, Nicole Ari Parker. In the last two decades, the athlete-turned-actor has built up an impressive résumé across film, theater and television, but he is currently known as one of the leading men on “Station 19.”

For Kodjoe, who has been a longtime advocate for social justice, authentic on-screen representation is the first step to starting a much larger conversation about the current state of the world. “I think representation is everything. It speaks to who we are as people, as individuals, whether we are marginalized or not. It gives us a purpose; it gives us a voice, a perspective to speak from,” he said.

“My perspective is that of a Black man walking the Earth and I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities. ‘Station 19’ is another one that allowed me to portray a real-life hero, somebody who puts his life on the line every day for people, which is very timely because we are living in a pivotal point in our history. To be able to use the platform that we have to speak on those issues is tremendously important.

“I got to give thanks to [executive producer and showrunner] Krista Vernoff, the writers’ room and [executive producers] Paris Barclay and Shonda Rhimes, who have taken this very seriously in creating storylines on the show that allow us to speak on those issues and create dialogue across the world. Shonda Rhimes changed the way we watch TV. She has really expanded our horizons in terms of diversity and representation. It’s a tremendous honor for me to play Robert Sullivan on the show and to be a part of that.”

During the six-month hiatus between the third and fourth seasons, Kodjoe and his family wanted to find a new way to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19. With the help of Parker’s company, Gymwrap, the Kodjoe family launched the #HelpOurHeroes campaign in April, where they have made and donated masks to frontline workers around the world.

“Our children are 15 and 14 years old, which makes them extremely interested and curious about a myriad of topics. We have always ‘talked straight’ with them, so engaging in daily conversations about social justice, systemic racism, or the impact of the health pandemic hasn’t been unusual at all. They are sensitive and thoughtful and have real perspectives and opinions,” revealed the actor.

“[My wife] has been producing the best headbands in the world for a long time now and when the pandemic hit, she said, ‘Look, we can pivot. We can manufacture masks.’ So, she started making these masks. They’re all kinds of different colors, they’re washable and reusable, and they’re soft for the entire family.

“We’ve been able to give over $500,000 worth of masks to first responders and essential workers, and the response has been amazing because it sends a signal to these real-life heroes who are putting their lives on the line for us that we appreciate them, that we support them, that we’re grateful. To be able to do this has just been so fulfilling for us, just to have a feeling that we can do something to help. It’s been really rough for millions and millions of people, so when you’re just able to do a little something to relieve some pressure, it’s really gratifying.”

Station 19 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.