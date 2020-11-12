Tennis Legend Gigi Fernández Is Perfectly Clear About Her Place in History

At the height of the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Gigi Fernández was on top of the tennis world. At the age of 28, she had just won her first gold medal in women’s doubles with Mary Joe Fernández, defeating the Spanish team of Conchita Martínez and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario to become the second Olympic champions since the sport was reinstated in 1988.

Nevertheless, more than 4,000 miles away, tensions flared in her native Puerto Rico, as critics were quick to voice their disapproval of Fernández’s decision to represent the United States. Nearly three decades later, the now-56-year-old Hall of Famer says that she still finds herself having to defend that decision on social media, where she has received criticism for insisting that she was the first Puerto Rican to win an Olympic gold medal, not Monica Puig.

“I have no regrets about my decision to represent the United States because I have two gold medals, but when I think back on winning the medals, it’s not all happy feelings,” said Gigi Fernández, who also won a gold medal with Mary Joe at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. “I’m still very conflicted about having to represent the United States. I did not have the opportunity to represent Puerto Rico because there was not another Puerto Rican player that I could have played with.

“When Monica won the gold medal in singles [in 2016], it all came back, all that hatred kind of came back. People that don’t understand tennis just kept saying, ‘Well, if she could do it, why couldn’t you?’ And I kept saying, ‘I was not a singles player; I was a doubles player.’ But there are still people that felt I should have represented Puerto Rico in singles and not won a medal, and even if I didn’t have a partner, I should have still represented Puerto Rico.”

Puerto Rican Pioneer

Photo Credit: Gigi Fernández

Born in the capital of San Juan, Fernández’s humble beginnings in tennis can be traced back to a local club in the late 1960s, where she began hitting against a wall at the age of three while her older brothers took lessons. In an era where women’s sports were not as widely recognized, Fernández, a “gifted” young athlete with “exceptional hand-eye coordination,” did not take her first lessons until the age of seven.

Along with the multitude of challenges that she faced as a young female athlete in Latin America, the coaches refused to teach Fernández how to hit with topspin because there was a misconception that women were too weak to learn it. Instead, she played with a slice forehand and backhand for her entire junior career.

“Growing up in Puerto Rico, I had no role models,” she noted. “There was no one that I could look up to that looked like me and I could say, “Oh, I want to be like her.” [There was] nobody from anywhere in the Caribbean or even anyone from Latin America. In fact, I’m the first professional athlete from Puerto Rico in any sport, so I’m the first woman to earn a living from sports in Puerto Rico.

“I was kind of raised to get married and have kids. That was back in the ’60s and ’70s what girls in Puerto Rico were raised to do. A ‘career-woman’ in the ’60s and ’70s in Latin America wasn’t a thing, so I had to kind of blaze my own trail and follow my own path and make it up as I went along.”

While she experienced moderate success as a junior at national events in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, it wasn’t until Fernández was recruited to play at Clemson University on a full-ride scholarship that she really decided to take the sport seriously. “That was the first time in my life that I played tennis every day—the first time that I had to go train for two hours every day. My improvement was pretty drastic,” she noted with a laugh.

In her first year at Clemson, Fernández was a singles and doubles All-American and reached the final of the NCAA Championships, losing to a player named Beth Herr—who was ranked No. 27 in the world at the time—in a third-set tiebreak. With her world ranking already in the top 100 in both singles and doubles, Fernández ultimately made the decision to turn pro later that year in November 1983.

In a professional career that spanned 14 years, the Hall of Famer won 17 Grand Slams doubles titles, was ranked No. 1 in the discipline for 80 weeks and completed the Career Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympics at least twice).

It's All Mental

Photo Credit: Gigi Fernández

At first glance, Fernández’s illustrious career gives the impression that she was consistently at the top of women’s doubles in the ’80s and ’90s, but the truth is that she came close to retiring after only four unrelenting years on the professional circuit. Given that she had barely lost as a junior, Fernández admits that she struggled with losing and travelling on a weekly basis, all while attempting to learn how to hit with topspin in between matches. In reality, none of her later success would have been possible without the help of Julie Anthony and Jim Loehr—two psychologists that dramatically changed her approach to the game when she considered retiring in 1988.

“I definitely had the game and the talent, but I was lacking in mental strength,” said Fernández. “Tennis is very mental. In tennis, it’s 83 percent of the time that you’re not actually in the middle of a point.

“Julie was a past [professional] tennis player. She had completed her PhD in psychology after finishing her tennis career, so she was very well-versed on sports psychology and what things you have to do to be mentally tough and she was the first person that taught me about visualization, relaxation techniques, getting to know yourself as a human being.

“It was Jim that taught me what to do with the time between points and how to structure your thoughts in a way that when the next point starts, you’re ready to play that next point. It was just a skill that I was not born with and that I had to work on. I learned how to meditate and practice diaphragmatic breathing. I had all these other mental tricks that I used to do that were just really helpful to stay relaxed and play my best tennis under pressure.”

Dominating Doubles

While Fernández enjoyed success with different partners throughout her career, it was her partnership with Natasha Zvereva that proved to be the most fruitful. As a team, they won 14 Grand Slams in the 1990s, including six in a row from June 1992 to July 1993. While she admits that it was “a little bit of a case of opposites attracting,” Fernández admits that her partnership with Zvereva was born out of a common goal to get back at their former partners.

After facing each other in the 1991 Wimbledon final, Fernández’s partner, Jana Novotna, and Zvereva’s partner, Larisa Neiland, decided to break their respective partnerships to start playing with each other. After both being unable to find a consistent new partner, the two decided to team up in the spring of 1992.

“We played [Novotna and Leiland] in six Grand Slam finals and never lost, so it’s like [that feeling] when you’re so scorned and so pissed off about what had happened that kind of gave us motivation,” Fernández recalled with a smile.

“We won the first six Grand Slams that we played, so that’s very dominating. It’s not common to win six Grand Slams in a row. We were just playing and winning everything. But for the other people, we started to have this aura of invincibility. When you walk on the court, people think they can’t beat you because you just haven’t lost in a year in any Grand Slam. We kind of rode that for a bunch of years and it was pretty fun.”

From 1992 to 1994, which were their most dominant years, Fernández and Zvereva won nine Grand Slams—three every year—and amassed a 159-15 win-loss record. While they were able to win five more Slams in the next three years, Fernández later joked, “If I didn’t win at least two or three Grand Slams a year, that was considered a bad year.”

“But in hindsight, that was such a bad way of looking at it. Winning two Grand Slams a year is great, but we had won three for three years in a row and the year we won two, it was like, ‘We’re done. We’re not good anymore.’ We actually stopped playing together at the end of 1996 and we kind of went our separate ways. We ended up getting back together [in 1997] and we won the French, Wimbledon and made the finals of the U.S. Open. I wanted to keep playing but Natasha wanted to move on, so it was time for me to retire.”

“After I retired, I went back and finished my undergraduate degree and also got an MBA. Education’s always been really important in my family. The joke in my family when I was off jet-setting around the world living the ‘glamorous’ life of a tennis player was that I was just another college dropout,” she said, laughing. “So, I had to finish my degree right away when I finished so my brothers would stop giving me a hard time.”

Changing the Game

Photo Credit: Gigi Fernández

Since retiring in 1997, Fernández has found new ways to get involved in the game as a coach and businesswoman. The Puerto Rican-American briefly dabbled in coaching before becoming a mother to twins, Karson and Madison, with her partner Jane Geddes in April 2009. Three years later, she discovered a renewed interest in coaching after moving to Connecticut.

“I was offered the position of Director of Tennis at a facility and that was the first time that I really saw the social side of tennis. I would teach people that were having fun,” she explained. “I made a lot of friends and then what I realized is that how people were teaching doubles around me was really wrong. It was just flat-out wrong how we were telling players to cover the court. I started travelling around the country and I started doing clinics and I saw the same thing.

“Every adult plays doubles, so why is no one teaching players how to play doubles correctly? I saw that there was a need for someone to teach people how to play doubles properly, so I created what I call ‘The Gigi Method.’ It’s really just how winning doubles is played. So, now I have a company called Gigi Fernández Tennis. I do camps and clinics, I do online instruction and I also do travel experiences. I was fortunately very successful, so I’m very lucky that I have a second career in tennis that’s probably more successful than my first career.”

Known for her feisty demeanor throughout her career, Fernández’s trademark fighting spirit has endured in retirement and has manifested in the form of advocacy for the equality of all Puerto Ricans.

“Puerto Ricans are treated as second-class citizens, unfortunately, in this country. If you’re a U.S. citizen from the U.S. and a U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico, you have different rights and you’re treated differently,” she explained. “You have different benefits because we’re not a state, we’re a territory. I’ve spent some time trying to change that over my life and my career, so we’ll see where that ends up with the big election.”

As the first Puerto Rican to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010, Fernández is acutely aware of the legacy that she has left behind, especially for Hispanic female athletes, even if she does not regularly think about it.

“I’m aware that players like Monica Puig, and other people who followed [her], could look up to someone and say, ‘I want to be like her. That’s something I want to do.’ She saw that as something that was achievable because someone already achieved it before her. I’m happy that it’s easier for the girls now.”

At the end of the day, Fernández would still like to make one thing clear, regardless of how controversial it might be: “I’m the first Puerto Rican to win a gold medal. I won it for the U.S., [but] I’m still Puerto Rican. No one’s ever going to take that away from me for the rest of history.”