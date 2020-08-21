Brace Yourselves, The En Fuego Podcast is Coming

Because the world is tragically bereft of podcasts, we here at En Fuego decided to launch our own.

The En Fuego Podcast with Gabe Zaldivar is our effort to put more depth to the stories we are already telling. It’s also a very appropriate name, considering it will be the literal voice of our budding publication on Sports Illustrated.

You can subscribe and follow the show this very second on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart Radio.

The Lineup

James Worthy joins the podcast to speak on a wealth of topics. We dive into this most astounding time and the tribulations Worthy and his grandfather felt and witnessed over the years. This is a special moment in this country, and Worthy’s perspective is an invaluable opportunity to educate ourselves.

Jaime, Jorge and Stefan Jarrin are Dodger legacy, spanning three generations of work that has taken place on the air and on the field. We get a snapshot of what it’s like to have a franchise actually be a part of the family.

MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds, ESPN’s Kenny Mayne and the legendary Ozzie Smith give me some tidbits on the man, the myth, the greatest celebrity softball player of all time: Tony Todd. But his story is deeper than all that.

We will also hear from Michaela DePrince and Calvin Royal III, two Black ballerinas who are changing the face of dance. And they bring with them moving stories that will leave you captivated and inspired.

Our first episode is a discussion with the Cubs Jason Heyward on a great many things, including his entrepreneurship and the issues facing baseball diversity. We will also chat with someone who knows a thing or two about being an entrepreneur.

Santia Deck is the first woman to sign a multimillion-dollar contract to play professional tackle football, joining the Women’s Football League Association (WFLA). She’s also the first female athlete to own her own sneaker company.

Both kick off our podcast, a show dedicated to telling sports stories from communities not normally afforded the spotlight. There is no better time than now to relax, sit back and listen.