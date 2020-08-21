SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSportsLife
Search

Brace Yourselves, The En Fuego Podcast is Coming

Gabe Zaldivar

Because the world is tragically bereft of podcasts, we here at En Fuego decided to launch our own.

The En Fuego Podcast with Gabe Zaldivar is our effort to put more depth to the stories we are already telling. It’s also a very appropriate name, considering it will be the literal voice of our budding publication on Sports Illustrated.

You can subscribe and follow the show this very second on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart Radio.

The Lineup

James Worthy joins the podcast to speak on a wealth of topics. We dive into this most astounding time and the tribulations Worthy and his grandfather felt and witnessed over the years. This is a special moment in this country, and Worthy’s perspective is an invaluable opportunity to educate ourselves.

Jaime, Jorge and Stefan Jarrin are Dodger legacy, spanning three generations of work that has taken place on the air and on the field. We get a snapshot of what it’s like to have a franchise actually be a part of the family.

MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds, ESPN’s Kenny Mayne and the legendary Ozzie Smith give me some tidbits on the man, the myth, the greatest celebrity softball player of all time: Tony Todd. But his story is deeper than all that.

We will also hear from Michaela DePrince and Calvin Royal III, two Black ballerinas who are changing the face of dance. And they bring with them moving stories that will leave you captivated and inspired.

Our first episode is a discussion with the Cubs Jason Heyward on a great many things, including his entrepreneurship and the issues facing baseball diversity. We will also chat with someone who knows a thing or two about being an entrepreneur. 

Santia Deck is the first woman to sign a multimillion-dollar contract to play professional tackle football, joining the Women’s Football League Association (WFLA). She’s also the first female athlete to own her own sneaker company. 

Both kick off our podcast, a show dedicated to telling sports stories from communities not normally afforded the spotlight. There is no better time than now to relax, sit back and listen. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cincinnati Reds, Players Reach Out to LGBTQ Community Following Thom Brennaman Slur

Thom Brennaman's on-air slur begins a discussion that is long overdue.

Gabe Zaldivar

Amy Trask on Success, Al Davis and Leaving a Legacy

CBS Sports' Amy Trask talks about facing her fears, the legacy of Al Davis and the secret to her success.

Gabe Zaldivar

MLB Fans Are Now Younger, More Female During COVID Season

MLB has seen a stark rise in a younger, female demographic, and it's an opportunity not to be squandered.

Gabe Zaldivar

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Home Run Shows Baseball Needs to Get Over Itself

MLB fans, it’s time to get mad about baseball teams being mad about its precious unspoken rules.

Gabe Zaldivar

LeBron James Continues To Be A Shining Example of Courage And Leadership

LeBron James is doing all he can to get out the vote, raise awareness about voter suppression and help his fellow athletes utilize their platform.

Gabe Zaldivar

From Parrots to Black Cowboys, Walter Thompson-Hernández is Telling the Stories That Matter

En Fuego Streaming: California Love is a podcast from LAist and Walter Thompson-Hernández and takes listeners deep into the heart of Los Angeles

Gabe Zaldivar

Skateboarders Transform Iconic Brazilian Architecture into Sensational Skate Parks

Thanks to Red Bull and skateboarders Pedro Barros and Murilo Peres, we now know what it looks like to skate the world's most gorgeous structures.

Gabe Zaldivar

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s Demo is 2 Minutes of Pure Bliss

First Impressions: Taking the new Tony Hawk's Pro skater title for a stroll is a walk in a familiar park.

Gabe Zaldivar

Skateboard Company Pioneer Latosha Stone Isn’t Just Setting Trends

Latosha Stone is the first Black female to own a skateboard company, setting an example for anyone on the fence about following their own dreams.

Gabe Zaldivar

It’s All Fun and Games for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers are discovering how to make the bubble pop.

Gabe Zaldivar