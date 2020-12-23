The Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation is Leaving An LA Legacy for Those In Need

Jaime and Blanca Jarrín came to this country from Quito, Ecuador, in 1955. The two built something quite special in the ensuing years. The Jarrín family is baseball legacy with Jaime among the pantheon of greats who have ever stepped into a broadcast booth.

Recently the family discovered a new way to give back to the community, the Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation is about a year into its existence and is a way to both honor the late Blanca Jarrín but also grant students help in realizing their own respective dreams.

“After my grandma had passed in 2018, that's what really drove us to get this up and running,” Stefan Jarrín tells En Fuego.

Jarrín is the director of the foundation but is also part of what has become something of a family business with the Dodgers. He was drafted by the organization in the 40th round in the 2011 draft. His grandfather is the legendary Jaime and his father, Jorge, is a longtime broadcaster who now shares the booth with his dad.

Jaime and Stefan Jarrín. Photo Credit: The Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation

Three generations continue to shape much of how Angelenos come to hear every unfolding play and home run throughout the season.

For Stefan, the foundation is a way to give back for so many unbelievable memories and honor a woman who raised a family and led by example.

“My grandmother was one of the most genuine and giving women I've ever met,” Stefan said.

“She cared so much for other people than she did for herself. It's amazing how she always put others ahead of herself.”

While the family name is attributed to the joy that Jaime has given with his insight and voice, Blanca’s contributions are undeniable, according to her grandson.

“My grandfather will be the first to tell you with him being involved with the Dodgers and traveling on the road and she was basically raising three boys on her own with my grandfather being gone two weeks at a time.”

The foundation remains an avenue for thanks but also a way to honor a woman Stefan explains was as strong as they come.

“She was so independent. She was strong. And then she always cared for other people, whether it was family, whether it was just people that she could relate to being an immigrant in the United States. She would go out to a restaurant and kind of see whether its busboys or waiters and people that she could really relate to and understand what they were going through in life. And she (would) help them out financially. My grandmother was never one to say no.”

Jaime and Jorge Jarrín. Photo Credit: The Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation

As the foundation explains, it is dedicated to supporting many of the educational and athletic programs already doing great work. But its own mission is to do what it can to help students who need extra help in realizing their dreams.

Initially, the foundation was accepting applications for any Southern California college student undergrad that's studying journalism.

But the requirements have changed a bit during a pandemic that has so many students from all majors suffer the hardships of an uncertain economy.

“With everything that's gone on, we really want to help those that are going through everything they can to continue their education process,” Jarrín explained. “People that might be working full time that have kind of been hit by COVID and (those) doing everything (they) can to stay in school while we go through this pandemic and students that are just in financial need.”

As the director explained, the foundation is here “to help them continue their educational process.”

As we all look toward a brighter 2021, so too does the foundation, which is hoping to incorporate the full complement of its events such as a golf tournament and casino night, things that have been in question in light of the pandemic.

The work continues for the Jarrín family, generations who are dedicated to making their mark on Los Angeles and abroad.

For Jaime, he continues to broadcast 60-plus years into his legendary career. But there will be another to follow in his footsteps. And the help of such foundations as this will help that happen.

Jaime and Blanca remain the epitome of hard work and charity. And their foundation is looking back at the community to ask a simple question, how can they help?

“My grandfather is such a generous guy as well,” Stefan said. “So to take both of those traits and kind of turn it into a foundation where we can now help out other people, that's just what our main goal is.”