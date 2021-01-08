SI.com
En Fuego
HomeCultureSportsLifeNews
Search

The NFL Playoffs Will Be Extra Wild This Weekend

Gabe Zaldivar

This weekend the NFL is going to bring the wacky, the zany and the (clears throat to scream) DJ Khaled.

Walt Disney and ViacomCBS are about to have an epic showdown for the hearts and minds of those who would otherwise be glued to their smartphones. 

It’s Wild Card weekend for the NFL. And things are a little different in 2021. The fans will largely be at home and the revelry will again be virtual.

But another important way is in the delivery, at least for a couple of networks. On Sunday, the Ravens and Titans kick off the day on ESPN. But on another channel, things will get lower-case wild. 

And, according to Front Office Sports’ recent newsletter, coverage will come bearing additional entertainment for the hepcats at home.

First off, the game will be blasted out to anyone who dares skip across the transom of Walt Disney Co. programming. Coverage is promised for not just ESPN but ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC. The game is even making its way to Freeform, the channel dedicated to giving you 30 days of whatever holiday is in season.

Freeform’s coverage is the network's way to woo younger fans with what it’s calling a “Watch Party," which will, I presume, feature as-yet-to-be-named shenanigans and a special surprise when the teams take a mid-game time out.

“DJ Khaled, who hinted in a tweet that he has 'surprises' in store, will perform at halftime during the Freeform broadcast,” FOS newsletter states.

I mean, “special guests” and someone yelling his own name for a few minutes is catchy and all, and a surefire way to capture the hearts and minds of the next generation, but they are competing with a hailstorm of zany in the very next game.

CBS may be airing a buttoned-down, no fuss presentation of the Chicago Bears taking on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Nickelodeon is also getting in on the action with its own Nick simulcast.

Here is a taste.

Not since the advent of Patrick Mahomes’ throwing arm have I wanted to watch a football game more.

It’s like a buffet for the eyes and a plate full of sour candy for the soul. I don’t even care who wins the game. I only want to see the colorful event play out as if I was dropped ever so gently back into my childhood.

While the networks try to figure out how to cater to the younger generation, ViacomCBS stumbled upon a genius move. We all want a little Nick with our football. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers Icon Tommy Lasorda Leaves No Less Than a Lasting Legacy

Tommy Lasorda dies at the age of 93, leaving an indelible mark on baseball.

Gabe Zaldivar

Chivas Guadalajara: One of America's Most Popular Teams is a Beloved Mexican Soccer Club

Arriba las Chivas: The fiercely Mexican soccer team that’s more popular than some American sports teams in the United States

Jon Arnold

by

AMORELLIX

WNBA Players Get the W As Kelly Loeffler Loses Georgia Election

WNBA players just proved the power their voices yield and the change they can enact.

Gabe Zaldivar

Michael Jordan’s Super Exclusive Golf Course Has Snack Wielding Drones

If you do get on at Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII, you're going to like amenities.

Gabe Zaldivar

Chris Nikic Shows Anything Is Possible In New Documentary Series

Chris Nikic is the first person with Down syndrome to conquer Ironman. And now he has his own documentary.

Gabe Zaldivar

Sports Charities That Need Some Love in 2021

After a year when live fundraising was paused, there are plenty of organizations that need your help this coming year.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Women's Sports Foundation Is A Beacon of Support, Equity and Empowerment

The Women's Sports Foundation continues to provide critical support and encouragement during a most chaotic year.

Nasha Smith

James Rodríguez’s Fundación Colombia Somos Todos Is Helping Kids Realize Their Dreams

Soccer star James Rodríguez continues to help kids back in Colombia with his extraordinary foundation.

Gabe Zaldivar

Celebrating The Most Inspiring Sports Stories of 2020

Kim Ng, Chris Nikic, and some of the greatest stories took place during the most unforgettable year in sports.

Gabe Zaldivar

7 of The Best Podcast Episodes of 2020

From Kobe Bryant to the life of parrots, there was a lot to reflect on this year.

Gabe Zaldivar