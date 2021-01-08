The NFL Playoffs Will Be Extra Wild This Weekend

This weekend the NFL is going to bring the wacky, the zany and the (clears throat to scream) DJ Khaled.

Walt Disney and ViacomCBS are about to have an epic showdown for the hearts and minds of those who would otherwise be glued to their smartphones.

It’s Wild Card weekend for the NFL. And things are a little different in 2021. The fans will largely be at home and the revelry will again be virtual.

But another important way is in the delivery, at least for a couple of networks. On Sunday, the Ravens and Titans kick off the day on ESPN. But on another channel, things will get lower-case wild.

And, according to Front Office Sports’ recent newsletter, coverage will come bearing additional entertainment for the hepcats at home.

First off, the game will be blasted out to anyone who dares skip across the transom of Walt Disney Co. programming. Coverage is promised for not just ESPN but ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and ABC. The game is even making its way to Freeform, the channel dedicated to giving you 30 days of whatever holiday is in season.

Freeform’s coverage is the network's way to woo younger fans with what it’s calling a “Watch Party," which will, I presume, feature as-yet-to-be-named shenanigans and a special surprise when the teams take a mid-game time out.

“DJ Khaled, who hinted in a tweet that he has 'surprises' in store, will perform at halftime during the Freeform broadcast,” FOS newsletter states.

I mean, “special guests” and someone yelling his own name for a few minutes is catchy and all, and a surefire way to capture the hearts and minds of the next generation, but they are competing with a hailstorm of zany in the very next game.

CBS may be airing a buttoned-down, no fuss presentation of the Chicago Bears taking on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but Nickelodeon is also getting in on the action with its own Nick simulcast.

Here is a taste.

Not since the advent of Patrick Mahomes’ throwing arm have I wanted to watch a football game more.

It’s like a buffet for the eyes and a plate full of sour candy for the soul. I don’t even care who wins the game. I only want to see the colorful event play out as if I was dropped ever so gently back into my childhood.

While the networks try to figure out how to cater to the younger generation, ViacomCBS stumbled upon a genius move. We all want a little Nick with our football.