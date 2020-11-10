SI.com
The Rock and Microsoft Celebrate Xbox Series X Release With Tremendous Goodwill

Gabe Zaldivar

Like a People’s Elbow to that soft spot around your heart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Microsoft are delivering the newest Xbox consoles to kids who need it most.

In partnership with Gamers Outreach, multiple Xbox Series X consoles will be delivered to 20 children’s hospitals across the nation.

The Rock took to his social media to make the announcement and reminded his followers that he and Bill Gates launched the very first Xbox consoles 20 years ago.

Two decades later and the latest iteration of the brand’s system is hitting retailers on Nov. 10, then subsequent living rooms sometime after.

A not inconsequential number of those will find their ways to places like Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Children’s Hospital Colorado Children’s Hospital Orange County, Children’s Hospital St. Louis and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Johnson explained on Instagram, “the best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” (emphasis Johnson’s) consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!”

These consoles represent the latest in video game console technology. But the behemoth system will have some specialized nods to the partnership imbued throughout.

Each Series X will be placed on a Gamers Outreach Kart, adorably called GO Karts. This allows for them to be squired about the respective hospital to gamers all over.

The systems are said to all have the Rock’s bull logo as well as a message that reads, “Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson”

According to the press release, “The GO Karts were built specifically for hospitals to empower and bring joy to families through play, giving kids access to interactive entertainment and the chance to socialize via video games.”

Gamers Outreach is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to bringing smiles and a respite from the doldrums of being ill by delivering technology and software to children being treated in hospitals.

The organization’s about page explains why video games are such a powerful healing tool.

“In the midst of treatment, kids deserve a chance to be themselves. Video games are a unique tool that provide children with access to digital playgrounds. Through gaming, kids can explore worlds, connect with others, express creativity, and most importantly—simply have fun.”

So many more kids will now have cutting-edge technology rolled into their rooms thanks to a partnership of tremendous goodwill. 

