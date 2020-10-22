The Rock Teases Greatest Show on Earth in ‘Young Rock’ Video

The Rock just delivered a one-minute video that serves as a promise that this world will be just a little bit better in the near future.

The 48-year-old wrestler, actor, business executive, tequila purveyor, and all-around nice guy took to social media on Thursday to tease out his upcoming show “Young Rock.” It’s a production that will take an extraordinary life and make a series out of it.

“Our new, wildly funny and unbelievable show for NBC explores my true life events during my formative years from growing up in the surreal and tough world of pro wrestling to being a broke kleptomaniac to hanging out in honky tonks at 15yrs old in Nashville and deciding I was gonna be an outlaw country singer,” Johnson says on Instagram.

The show comes from the creator and executive producer of “Fresh Off the Boat,” Nahnatchka Khan.

Sort of how Netflix’s “The Crown” has adapted alternating cast for various time periods to represent the British monarchy. NBC showrunners have decided that multiple actors will play the big man.

According to Deadline, Johnson will feature in every episode along with relative newcomer Bradley Constant who will play a teenaged Johnson.

Uli Latukefu, who was Cole in “Alien: Covenant” and Byamba in the series “Marco Polo,” will play the Rock when he was 18-20 years old, around the time that he matriculates to the University of Miami, bright-eyed with visions of the NFL dancing in his head.

Adrian Groulx, who has voiced the character Jaden in the animated series “Mighty Express” gets the nod as a young Dwayne Johnson, aged 10 years old, according to Deadline.

My favorite post from The Rock is his retelling of how he got to where he is today. It’s a salient point considering he is about to launch a show based on his life.

He has indeed felt the pain of being at the bottom, left with little money in his pocket after being cut from the Calgary Stampeders.

“Dreams shattered, sent home with seven bucks in my pocket,” Johnson said in the above video. “I was like, ‘Wait no, I gotta play in the NFL eventually. Those are my big goals. That's my dream.' You realize that playing in the NFL was the best thing that never happened because it got me here.”

The show will be an in-depth look at a life that demanded hard work and sacrifice. It’s a show that will exist precisely because its subject never once gave up along the way.