The Women's Sports Foundation Is A Beacon of Support, Equity and Empowerment

Nasha Smith

With her 39 Grand Slam singles, doubles, and mixed doubles tennis titles — including a record-setting 20 titles at Wimbledon alone — Billie Jean King is arguably one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But her most impressive work may have taken place off the court. 

King is a pioneer who has long championed gender equality and social justice. Without her, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) would literally not exist. And just one year after defeating Bobby Riggs in 1973’s trailblazing “Battle of the Sexes” match, she created the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) to empower girls and women through physical activity. 

Almost five decades later, the foundation’s impact continues to reverberate across the United States and internationally. Over three million girls and women have been supported by the Women’s Sports Foundation through hundreds of programs.

One of those initiatives is Sports 4 Life, which was created to help increase participation and retention of girls of color in sports programs. 

Together with partner EspnW, the WSF is working to ensure that the transformative power of sport is accessible to these typically underserved demographics.

“African American and Hispanic girls are both hit by gender and race disparity in sports,” explained WSF’s Director of Community Impact, Elizabeth Flores-Amaya. “And so what we found is that girls of color tended to enter sports at a later age and drop out of sports rather quickly. We wanted to stop the drop and so we created Sports 4 Life to infuse grant funding and professional development resources to these community programs so they can elevate and expand opportunities for girls of color in their communities.”

The Numbers Don’t Lie

A seven-year impact study shows that over 60,000 girls have been empowered by the program to date, along with increases in leadership ability, body image, sport development, and self-efficacy. The numbers speak for themselves:

● 97% of the girls agreed that they keep trying until they reach their goal.

● 96% believed that they could be really good at a new sport if they tried it.

● 92% said they believed their body was getting healthier through their sports program.

● 86% said that they saw themselves as leaders.

The WSF’s programming is underpinned by rigorous research. The insight and knowledge from these studies are used to structure their programs with equality being the common thread woven through every endeavor. 

Earlier this year, the foundation launched the chasing equity report which took a granular look at the sports landscape for girls and women. It highlighted all the opportunities and advancements but also pointed out the barriers and the gaps yet to be adequately addressed like the disparities in compensation between male and female professional athletes, the paucity of media coverage for women’s sports, lack of sponsorship, and access for girls in sports. This is the impetus behind the Equity Project Pledge, which is a shared vision among thought leaders in various sectors to create a seismic change in equity.

“We’ve come a long way but there’s still a long way to go,” said Vice President of Communications Patty Bifulco on the state of women in sports. “That report really illuminates so many different pockets where there’s need. We saw the opportunity to step into the breach because we are a conveyor and a catalyst by the nature of our foundation and the work that we do. So who better to launch the equity project and the purpose of that? We launched it in concert with National Girls and Women’s Sports Day, which is an annual event that’s fueled by WSF to celebrate girls and women in sports and the achievements of advocates, as well (as) to remind people of the importance of girls and women getting equal and equitable access to sport opportunities because of all the lifelong benefits that come with it.”

A Seismic Shift

Gymnastics_01
Photo Credit: Women's Sports Foundation

Like the rest of the world, the foundation was forced to readjust and reevaluate plans for 2020 when the COVID 19 pandemic triggered shutdowns throughout the sports community. 

But the WSF quickly sought to assess their athletes’ needs. An 800 community helpline was established for coaches, girls and women’s organizations, and athletes to provide feedback on the support they required.

“We heard from athletes that were in dire need of financial support,” shared Flores-Amaya. “Although the Olympics were not happening this year, they were still training but with limitations. Maybe they didn't have access to facilities or maybe they lost their sponsor. So we stepped in and still continued with our travel and training fund. This year we awarded 175,000 to two women's teams and then we also helped a number of female athletes who are also training for the upcoming Olympics, Winter Olympics, and World Cup.”

The travel and training fund is a legacy fund of the foundation and their partner Gatorade. The WSF was one of the first charities ever to create a fund to help elite female athletes training for the championship level and this year the assistance was critically needed. 

“There was never any question for us,” added Bifulco. “Of course we were going to do our travel and training fund as we do it every year. It's important to help support these athletes.”

The foundation increased financial support to provide additional grant money to the recipients while allowing full flexibility to use the funding wherever it was most needed. The application process was made easier in an effort to provide quicker access to the grant funds and resources. 

Bifulco admitted that navigating this particularly difficult year so deftly was a source of pride for their team, especially because their efforts provided invaluable support to the girls and women they’ve been advocating for since 1974.

“In an overarching way what we’re proud of is our foundation’s ability to pivot this year and do so successfully. We were able to be responsive, listen and learn to what our audiences needed, we were able to be agile, to rethink how we approach our funds, activities or events, and then be proactive in putting that in place. We’re appreciative of our amazing athlete ambassadors and our tremendous partners.”

