The World Tips Its Cap To The Negro Leagues

A bow of the head, lifting your hat ever so slightly in a show of respect. A tip of the cap is a small gesture but profound in its delivery.

You may have noticed a wave of celebrities doffing their respective caps recently. It’s all to pay respects to the Negro League and its hallowed players.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues’ founding. But much like the rest of the world, organizers have had to pivot due to a global pandemic that has shut down professional sporting leagues, halted public performances and moved much of the country’s workforce back home.

Bob Kendrick, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s president, made the brilliant decision to reach out to a pantheon of greats to garner the kind of attention this centennial deserves.

The website Tipping Your Cap is dedicated to the celebration and features a wonderful video that spotlights four generations of Jackie Robinson’s family honoring players who were not allowed to play in MLB until the Dodger legend broke the color barrier.

Featured in the video is Jackie’s wife Rachel, joined by their daughter Sharon, granddaughter Meta and great-granddaughter Jessica Simms.

MLB.com’s Bill Ladson reports MLB had planned to celebrate the 100 years on June 27. As there was no season, that celebration was pushed back to when baseball returns.

Kendrick was determined to have the museum shine on this special day, and a world of hat-tipping was born.

“Today, I’m tipping my hat to everybody in the Negro Leagues who left a century-long legacy of talent, and spirit and dignity on our country,” President Barack Obama begins in the above video.

The organization garnered a huge outpouring from all manner of baseball enthusiasts.

“That alone validates this project,” Kendrick said, via MLB.com. “(In) many ways, it validates the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Naturally, we feel that is a coup. It’s the ultimate show of respect of what this museum represents, not only here in Kansas City, but to our nation.”

A most sincere tip of the cap to athletes who deserve so much recognition and respect not only for their contributions to the game but the sacrifices they made as well.