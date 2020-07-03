TikTok Athletes to Follow for A Sports Guilty Pleasure

Just because you have a lot of time on your hands doesn’t mean you have to spend it wisely.

TikTok is yet another way to pass the time under the veil of a social media stupor, submitting to what is essentially cognitive cotton candy.

But, hey. We can’t all use downtime to learn to play the piano.

Thankfully, there’s an abundance of sports content on TikTok to keep you satisfied and, oftentimes, horrified.

For the latter, you only need swipe up and quickly forget.

Haley Cruse

From the softball field to social media, Oregon Duck Haley Cruse is a must follow. And thankfully, fans will get to see her don Duck green this upcoming season as Cruse has decided to return for one more year on the diamond.

Bob Menery

All the f-bombs and bloopers you’ve come to know and love but in more digestible pieces. It’s like Oreo Thins, which means you’ll end up devouring more of it in one sitting than you would normally.

The Professor

Streetball star The Professor is still doing his thing. For the uninitiated, his thing is dribbling.

Chris Staples

Chris Staples is better at dunking than most. And he even taught Dwight Howard a dunk to employ at this past year’s slam dunk contest. The TikTok managed to be more interesting than Howard’s Clark Kent version though.

Dude Perfect

Their business model is a mix of sinking buckets from terrifying heights and comedy. Both translate well to social media.

Trae Young

Witness the amazing transformation of a budding superstar into your average run-of-the-mill TikTok creator, all thanks to the confines of shelter-in-place.

Kyle Kuzma

You could watch other people tackle the latest dancing challenge or you can watch the well-clad Kuzma do it.

Cesc Fabregas

I’m here simply for his “Coming to America” callback. That’s good content.

Sergio Ramos

Life comes at you pretty fast. And if you’re soccer legend Sergio Ramos, you have your phone rolling, capturing pretty much every second of every day.

Alex Rodriguez

When he isn’t over-enunciating every other syllable during baseball games he’s hanging out with fiancee (checks notes) Jennifer Lopez as they both create some of the best guilty pleasures on the app.

Paul Millsap

Doing a quick check on the Denver Nuggets player and it seems that life is all malt balls and Girl Scout cookies during self-isolation.