Tony Hawk Is a Delicious Chipotle Burrito Now

Tony Hawk: skateboard icon, defier of gravity, video game legend, burrito.

Because there is a lack of things to celebrate this year, we encourage you to treat news of the Tony Hawk burrito with the same aplomb you might a graduation or marriage. Pop the good stuff and head over to the Chipotle website or its app to cop a burrito that might just score you a free demo to an upcoming gift of nostalgia in video game form.

According to its press release, your next Chipotle burrito will be a particularly beneficial use of calories as the first 2,000 people who order the item will get access to the Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2 Warehouse Demo for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

The game is due out on September 4, promising to bring a fresh new perspective to a classic video game series.

As for the burrito, I do have one complaint. It’s dedicated to Hawk’s "go-to" order, and it includes brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese and guacamole.

The only problem being that everyone knows the second you put chicken in a burrito it ceases to be a burrito and becomes a wrap. That is only furthered by an unconscionable decision to include brown rice along with black beans.

To each his own, but I would much rather go the carnitas and pinto bean route and donate the Tony Hawk burrito to whatever hipster is behind me in line. But I digress.

"Chipotle burritos are a favorite way to refuel after long skate sessions," Tony Hawk said. "It's a blast to see the enthusiasm for Chipotle, skating and video games continue to grow and inspire a new generation. Whether you're a veteran THPS player or new to the game, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 has something for everyone."

According to Chipotle, once you order you will get an email with the code to download and play the demo.

The upcoming game is a remastered update of the games Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, originally released in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

This time around fans of the game are being promised vastly improved graphics, new tricks and various modes like skater and park creation.

Waiting until September to jump back into a classic series is painful, but that’s what burritos are for.