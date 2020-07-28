Women’s Sports Are On the Rise and The Ratings Prove It

If ratings are any guide, it’s time to start programming far more NWSL and WNBA games.

The Houston Dash held onto a 2-0 lead to take the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup final on Sunday.

But, then again, a number of you already knew that. The women’s professional soccer league has enjoyed its best day from a television ratings perspective.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the game drew 653,000 eyes for the CBS daytime event.

Front Office Sports’ Pat Evans explains Sunday’s clash was a record for the league, which had already garnered 572,000 viewers for the Cup opener.

The game also did well compared to the English Premier League. ShowBuzzDaily reports the game had a household rating of .44, just shy of the .50 Sunday’s Manchester United vs. Leicester City game pulled. It also beat out Wednesday’s Chelsea vs. Liverpool match, which garnered a .38 rating.

Good competition is good competition. And it’s time for networks to heed the public outcry for more women-driven sports.

ESPN, taking note of the rise in WNBA ratings, has decided to feature 13 additional games this season, putting the total of league broadcasts at 37 across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

“Today’s announcement follows a tremendous start to the season with Saturday’s opening day match up on ABC between the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury averaging 540,000 viewers, making it the most-watched opener since 2012 and up 20 percent from the 2019 opener on ABC,” a network press release explained on Monday.

You can also forget the narrative that fans don’t want their politics mixed with sport. Viewers have been privy to an outpouring of support for social justice during the initial throes of competition.

The WNBA, in particular, has gone to great lengths to continue the momentum with powerful shows of solidarity.

Most recently, the Storm and Liberty walked off the court during the national anthem as part of an initiative between the league and its players to continue the fight for racial justice.

The fervor for competitive sport was evident the moment the NWSL returned. The opener between the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns FC represented over a 200% increase in viewership than the previous record, a Portland-Houston match from 2014.

Fans are taking notice of a competitive league that is only growing and showing off its inclusivity. Los Angeles finally brought back the league to the city as Angel City FC, with a star-studded ownership group headlined by Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera.

Ratings are one thing, but coverage of these leagues is paramount to giving more of the country a platform to show off their respective passions, opinions and, most of all, stories.

Athletes who would be otherwise hidden due to a network’s position of “bad ratings” are getting the spotlight they deserve.

But it’s just a start. Equity is far from a given. And it’s thanks to athletes willing to be a beacon that this is possible.

On Saturday, soccer icon Megan Rapinoe unveils her HBO special “Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe, which will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, and Pulitzer-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

A superstar with an outspoken nature is getting a platform, a platform that will discuss myriad issues that might ordinarily be ignored.

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said, via Deadline. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.”

The American public is ready to watch, enjoy and, most of all, listen.