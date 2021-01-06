SI.com
En Fuego
WNBA Players Get the W As Kelly Loeffler Loses Georgia Election

Gabe Zaldivar

On Tuesday night, as Georgia returns continued to come in, LeBron James sent out a tweet pondering whether he should put together an ownership group to purchase the Atlanta Dream franchise. It was a thought quickly seconded by Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

Nneka Ogwumike—WNBA star, president of the WNBA Players Association, a tireless proponent of voters’ rightsalso chipped in with, “I’m here if you need some help, big bro.”

It was a moment of respect for a team that wanted better for its community and used its platform to enact meaningful change.

Just a few years removed from Colin Kaepernick being lambasted for his peaceful and powerful protest a group of WNBA players decided to endorse Raphael Warnock and do so quite vociferously.

Kelly Loeffler, a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, is now the projected loser in the Georgia Senate runoff election.

Warnock’s name has at times been emblazoned across the front of Dream players who for many months urged voters to the polls and unseat someone they believed worked counter to their well-being.  

Loeffler famously came out as anti-Black Lives Matter, which was one of the reasons players like Elizabeth Williams came out publicly for Warnock.

“When we realized what our owner was doing and how she was kind of using us and the Black Lives Matter movement for her political gain, we felt like we didn’t want to feel kind of lost as the pawns in this,” Williams stated in August, via the New York Times.

Their support had an immediate effect, and, according to The Score, leading to upwards of $236,000 in campaign donations in the days following the moment Dream players donned “Vote Warnock” shirts.

The now incoming senator, a pastor at Atlanta’s famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, had a tremendous uphill battle to unseat the businesswoman who was appointed the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson in 2019.

Back in August, Warnock was polling at 9% and Loeffler at 26%. The former would then receive the support of WNBA players and the latter their ire. On Tuesday, it was evident how powerful the dichotomy.

On Monday, WNBA players Williams, Courtney Williams, Tiffany Hayes, and Renee Montgomery—featured in a video showcasing the powerful images of the BLM movement on the More Than a Vote channel.

It was just another way to turn out the vote as they turned up their voices. As the country closes one chapter in its history, it’s abundantly clear that many of its athletes are not about to stick to sports.

They are going to strengthen their causes, amplify their voices and change this country. 

