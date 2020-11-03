WNBA Star and ESPN Host Chiney Ogwumike is Here to Rock This Vote

Voting should be as simple as making a mark and dropping your ballot into a box. WNBA star and ESPN host Chiney Ogwumike is doing what she can to get the process to that point.

The 2020 election has arrived. Millions head to the polls following the millions who have already cast their vote. For so many, the process is a dizzying array of convoluted words and long lines at their polling places. Not to worry, because people who care deeply about the power of the vote are here to help.

“I teamed up with Crown Royal Regal Apple to create a few videos where I unpacked the meaning of key election conversation and terms including mail-in voting and making your vote count,” Ogwumike tells En Fuego. “I always try to educate myself so I can help educate others. Now more than ever, this gave me an opportunity to do that. Do that for my community, do that for the representation that is needed right now.”

The basketball star is among a few people taking advantage of Crown Royal’s platform to inform and motivate. Music producer DJ Kittens and author Frederick Joseph are also part of the DECODE IT campaign.

In the case of Ogwumike, she can be seen in videos explaining a term like mail-in voting and also nudging viewers to empower themselves and make their voices heard.

Much has been made about this particular election. With a country that certainly seems more polarized than at any point in recent memory, it’s easy to make the mistake of thinking that this is the one election to cast a vote.

The 28-year old cautions that this is the wrong way to create a more inclusive democracy. Donald Trump and Joe Biden may be the top of the ticket, but there is so much more to consider across your respective ballot.

“I think every election is important from Presidential to our more local elections,” Ogwumike said. “It is important for people to exercise their constitutional right to vote, but, even more, people should be informed and understand everything about the process going into any election. We are creating our own future. That is why it is amazing to be working with Crown Royal Regal Apple. As a brand that is taking action, giving me and others the platform to use our voices to help educate and motivate our generation, means a lot to me.”

The Los Angeles Sparks forward opted out of the wubble this past season, a decision that allowed her to rest a body that had gone through two significant injuries recently.

Now although she didn’t play this past season, she wasn’t taking it easy. She is a basketball analyst for ESPN and a radio host for ESPN Radio.

She recently explained what went behind her decision to go into the booth for the network in an interview with The Star Tribune.

“It's a space that I found that presents tremendous opportunity to build with it,” she told the publication. “I'm female, Black, African, diverse—finding a place where my perspective can matter and also create other opportunities for other people that look like me? That has been it for me.”

When I asked what she sees as her future in the sport, Ogwumike seemed eager to embrace all that comes with being a broadcaster as well as an athlete.

“I am blessed to have two amazing platforms in the WNBA and ESPN, who have both shown that voices like mine matter,” she tells En Fuego via email. “I am looking forward to keep pushing boundaries both on the court and on-air.”

The election will be about myriad issues. Each voter will head to the polls with their own set of criteria of what matters most to them. But we as a country have certainly endured a trying year that has seen so much heartache.

A pandemic has robbed over 230,000 people of their lives. Social injustice and brutality played out in remarkably visible ways. Such as George Floyd’s death, which sparked a wave of protests earlier this year. And as for normalcy, nobody quite knows when that will come.

Ogwumike understands that things like the Black Lives Matter movement have finally made some meaningful impact. But there is no finality to these kinds of calls to action.

“I do think that over the last few months more people have become aware of what Black people face in this country, but we still have a ways to go in terms of action and following through on promoting equality in all aspects of life. We must continue to learn more about communities outside of our own so that we can all work together to create a promising future for all.”

And that promising future begins on election day. It’s not the end of a journey but the foundation for what may very well be lasting change.

Ogwumike is doing her part. You see, there’s never a day off when you have her type of passion to effect change.

“I am excited to be flying home to Houston to be a poll worker in Harris County alongside my sisters," she said. “I felt it was only right to do my part on Election Day—helping as many people as possible cast their votes.”

Ogwumike explained her decision to be a poll worker in a column for Cosmopolitan. It’s an eye-opening piece that will have you considering spending time at some point helping out at the polls. And there is no better time to consider it after the year we’ve had.

“I think 2020 has been a turning point for a lot of people to see the issues in this country in plain sight, whether that be race relations, the coronavirus pandemic, as well as economic inequities. We have an incredible opportunity to bring people together and try to create a better future.”

Some out there may be dissuaded by the barrage of negative news or images of long lines. Ogwumike is the first to implore you to reconsider that thinking. Power is in the vote. Or, as she powerfully puts it, “Election day is game day, stay strong and follow through because your vote matters!”