WNBA Stars Deliver Powerful Message with Glossier Campaign

Gabe Zaldivar

Glossier and the WNBA are celebrating their official partnership by giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of some of the world’s top athletes.

The campaign is to help promote two new products: Glossier's new Body Hero Exfoliating Bar and Dry-Touch Oil Mist. It would be easy to slap a face on the product and call the marketing push good, but that’s not the Glossier way.

The initial launch features a dive into the lives and thoughts of eight WNBA stars who discuss issues such as what it means to be a woman in sports as well as the meaning of beauty.

The brand’s blog Into the Gloss gives a spotlight to the Los Angeles Sparks’ Seimone Augustus, the Minnesota Lynx’s Lexie Brown, the Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson and Gabby Williams, Natalie Achonwa from the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream center Kalani Brown, the New York Liberty’s Amanda Zahui and Sue Bird from the Seattle Storm.

Bird is still savoring the high of the Storm’s recent WNBA Finals victory over the Las Vegas Aces, the fourth for the franchise.

“As an athlete, you’re on a stage,” Bird explained to Into the Gloss. “I’ve always subscribed to a philosophy of look good, feel good, play good, and for me, that has always been about my ponytail. When my ponytail’s done right, it puts me at ease. There have definitely been games where I got popped in the head and it messed up my ponytail, and that ease went away until I fixed it.”

For Augustus, comfort was about getting the mind right, especially when it came to the haters in the stands.

“I’ve had both fans and haters from a very young age. When I was around 10 I started playing on boys’ teams and I dunked on some kid in my first game—after that the gym was packed for every game,” she tells the blog.

Augustus goes on to explain that she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at 14. It’s a watershed moment in an athlete’s life, but that kind of visibility means animosity and jealousy can lurk just behind the accolades and compliments.

The 36-year-old guard explained how she not only made it through that time but incorporated a practice that has brought great calm to her life.

“I started researching how to release energy, how to transform it and utilize it, and meditation was something that came up. During those early days I would meditate to songs I could relate to, and that would bring me some calm. And as I got more into it, I came across frequency beats. I’d put my headphones on and just sit for 10 or 20 minutes to find my peace before I entered practice or a game. I love how my body is able to feel vibrations and connect with source energy.”

For Glossier, reaching out to the WNBA was an obvious choice. Its players epitomize empowerment. It's also a group that is eager and willing to use their platform to shape the world for good.

“In the cultural dialogue right now, it’s really inspired by these WNBA players who have not only in this moment but for many years been strong voices in that dialogue, not just what they represent with their bodies, but mentally and spiritually what they represent in being very strong, opinionated, and standing up for their values,” Glossier senior VP of marketing Ali Weiss recently told Fast Company. “So we reached out in the hopes they’d want to work with us.”

The two parties have found one another and are now showing now only what positive body image looks like but the value of sharing our own perspectives, daily lives and opinions on identity. 

