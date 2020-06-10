The NHL’s First Latino President And CEO On Diversity, Success And Capturing Hockey Magic

“I want us to be not just at the table. I want us to help lead that discussion; I want to be at the forefront of that,” Xavier Gutierrez said.

We're having a discussion on his life and thoughts on inclusivity in the business world as well as his new gig. That gig, by the way, was a historic appointment.

Gutierrez is now the first Latino president and CEO of an NHL franchise. He would rather discuss the sound business decision diversity garners.

But that's just the executive. He's always in pursuit of what makes sense.

Just a year after becoming the first Latino NHL owner, Coyotes owner, chairman and governor Alex Meruelo went and found the right man for the CEO opening, someone who also happened to be Latino.

Gutierrez has been spending the better part of his life analyzing situations and making investments dependent on calculations and keen observations.

It’s great to have a diverse front office, sure. But it’s the success that keeps the door open to let others in, that’s all anyone, especially fans, are going to measure you on.

An Early Pivot

Gutierrez had an eye and passion for politics, eventually interning with then-Baldwin Park mayor Fidel Vargas, who now runs the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

It was in this job that Gutierrez found a new path. Vargas nudged his protégé to educate himself on capital and the world of finance and investment.

I asked Gutierrez what would cause the then-mayor to ask a young man to change his path toward the financial sector. It comes down to reaching for those seats of power that continue to be occupied by the same color palette they have been for centuries.

“We want to see our best and brightest in all fields, in all types of opportunities, in all types of pathways,” he said. “What we don't have is enough Latinos at the table making decisions in the world of finance and the world of capital at the highest level of corporate America, and we need to be represented to have our opportunity there, and I think that's what he saw.”

So many franchises give lip service and a wink at their Latino and BIPOC fans. They welcome you through the gates but stop you on the way to the executive suites.

It’s not just an issue with sports. As Fast Company discovered earlier this year, Hispanics make up 17% of the labor force but account for 4.3% of executives. It’s a paltry and inexcusable number.

It means boardrooms and front offices are missing a key voice in their daily decisions, missing out on a major slice of the American public, losing the thoughts of those with the buying power.

At the end of the day, Gutierrez is about business success and investment. Like anyone with a keen eye, he’s weighed and measured the Coyotes community and found that the interest is there. The desire to enjoy hockey is alive but untapped.

What he does and what he has always done is cultivate the potential.

The strategy is simple if not ambitious. Look to the youth. Look to the families. Build the brand around a key demographic that is increasingly younger, female and multicultural.

Opening Doors

Photo credit: Arizona Cardinals

Inclusivity is great for social change. It’s what we all want. Gutierrez sees the inherent value of such a scenario from a business perspective though.

To him, it's unfathomable to step through the door and demand a place look a certain way without any thought as to long-term growth and sustainability.

If you’re looking for an executive to implement sweeping changes to the front office without any consideration to sound business sense, he isn’t it.

Instead, you will get diversity and inclusion at the top precisely because it does make business sense.

“Diverse perspectives at the table make better decision-making period,” Gutierrez said. To him, there is no question that you get a better product by having myriad life experiences sitting around the table.

“When you're making a business decision this isn't a social-dynamic decision.” He said. Sure, there is an inherent impact to be had socially. That’s not his initial motivation, however.

“When I can sit here with a different perspective in a different background and I can sit across the table from someone else, how can I say, ‘listen, I think a growth market is the female hockey fan,’ and not have women at the table interacting in that decision making.” Gutierrez said. “That doesn't make sense. I fundamentally believe in the business logic of having diverse voices at the table.”

That’s the business side of things. That’s the success yields longevity part of things. It’s what one day turns savvy business decisions into a franchise legacy.

And that’s all anyone is after in sports business. To create something so powerful as to shake the very foundation of a community.

Gutierrez shares with me a story about his three nephews, kids growing up in the San Gabriel Valley’s Hacienda Heights.

He asks me what I think their favorite sport was growing up. Before I can spit out any number of sports that aren’t hockey, he schools me yet again.

“They grew up loving hockey,” he said. “And why is that? It's because the L.A. Kings and the Anaheim Ducks said we are going after the youth market because we think that will also attract families. So, who is the youth market in Southern California.”

Los Angeles, by the way, has a population that is 21% under the age of 18 and is 48.6% Latino or Hispanic.

Gutierrez is now asking me how this couldn’t be possible in a place like Phoenix. A question to which he already knows the answer, a quandary that he has already invested his family into as they continue to settle down into the Valley of the Sun.

Phoenix, by the way, is 43% Hispanic and growing at a rate of 2.1%, according to 2018 numbers.

“In hockey parlance, go where the puck is going,” Gutierrez said. “Where is the puck going in America? It’s going younger; it's going to female; it's going multicultural. Go where the puck is going and I do believe it's there.”

Gutierrez has a simple method of attracting future Coyotes fans. He’s going to open the door and usher you in.

“Because I know one thing about the Latino community,” he said. “I know one thing about young people. When you come and you reach out and you’re authentic and you're welcoming, they notice. They appreciate it.”

Man For The Job

Photo credit: Arizona Cardinals

His credentials as a renowned investor and business executive are sterling. For over 20 years he has widened the scope of his influence.

He’s been the Managing Director at Clearlake Capital Group, operated the Meruelo Group as its Chief Investment Officer, was the Principal and Managing Director with Phoenix Realty Group and is still a shareholder and serves on the Board of Directors for Commercial Bank of California (CBC). The CBC, by the way, is the largest Latino-owned bank in California.

His reputation and talent alone are enough to make this a week worth celebrating if you’re a Coyotes fan.

But, sure, let’s talk about the fact that he also made history.

You simply can’t ignore the fact that in 2020 there is a relative dearth of people of color sitting in positions of power across the sports landscape.

And in the NHL, Gutierrez is now the first Latino CEO and president. But it’s ever so important that this is not a footnote in the history books, a triviality we one day discuss in passing.

It needs to be the first of many people from emerging communities to garner leadership roles in leagues like the NHL.

“We need to talk in our communities about being owners and have that ownership conversation and ownership mentality,” Gutierrez said. “It's not about looking down on a community. That's just not the engagement that we create enough of and I want to be part of that.”

So, what do you do? How can we turn communities that are increasingly 40% of a given city and give them a voice where ultimate decisions come down?

It’s about opening doors, stepping through and keeping it open for whoever might be next.

“I'm very honored and very humbled to be here in this historic opportunity and it starts with someone like Alex Meruelo who is the person who opens the door,” Gutierrez said.

“Alex, obviously the first Latino owner in the NHL, he opens the door for me and now I embrace the responsibility, an obligation to open the doors for others Latinos and others,” the Coyotes new CEO continued. “I'd love to see more women in these types of roles. I'd like to see more people from diverse backgrounds in these types of roles and that is very much a part of why I was very attracted to this type of opportunity.”