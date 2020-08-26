Get Ready for More Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’

Sometimes you do get more than one final bow. In the case of the wildly popular documentary “The Last Dance,” we are getting just a little bit more to the story.

Front Office Sports’ Torrey Hart reports the NBA and Audible have teamed up for a new podcast featuring hosts B.J. Armstrong and J.A. Adande, two people with unique perspectives on the Chicago Bulls that dominated through the 90s.

Adande, who covered the Bulls as a prominent sportswriter, is now the director of sports journalism at Northwestern University. And Armstrong dons three shiny championship rings thanks to his time with Michael Jordan and the Bulls, running point for the team from 1989-1995

“The Last Dance” is a 10-part documentary series that premiered on ESPN, now streaming on Netflix, that delved deep into the six-title runs by the Jordan-led Bulls.

Now that story gets additional nuance through the Audible service with “Beyond the Last Dance.”

“The NBA is proud to team up with Audible and Pushkin Industries for Beyond The Last Dance, which marks an exciting new venture for the league,” David Denenberg, NBA senior vice president of global media distribution & business affairs, tells FOS. “As we continue to reimagine our content and storytelling about our teams, players and history, ‘Beyond The Last Dance’ serves as a stepping stone as we pursue new opportunities in podcasting.”

The country was given a moment of respite earlier in the year when the documentary premiered. While a pandemic robbed us of most of the live sports we were accustomed to watching, a series that delivered waves of nostalgia took us away from the stress of daily life for one night a week.

And the popularity of that series certainly signals the nation still enjoys a look at 1990s basketball. The final two episodes drew well over five million viewers.

And this podcast, an Audible exclusive, promises a “insightful audio feature” from Adande and additional nuance and context around the Bulls utter dominance.

The series dove deep into so many different aspects of the sport, from iconic sneakers to other teams seen as something akin to villains.

We recently had the opportunity to get additional thoughts on the era from an NBA legend in his own right.

“How arrogant to call yourself Bad Boys,” James Worthy said recently of the 90s Detroit Pistons. “It didn't really phase me. I had some of my best games against the Bad Boys. I just kind of laughed it off. Their thing was to try and intimidate you and I was like really? You're not really doing a good job.”

Over 10 more episodes, we can only hope to get more subplots and side characters on what is surely one of the best eras in NBA history.