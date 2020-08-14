SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSports
Search

Skateboarders Transform Iconic Brazilian Architecture into Sensational Skate Parks

Gabe Zaldivar

Sometimes life resembles a giant playground. It doesn’t happen often enough. But sometimes someone hands you the keys to your whimsical wishes and says, have at it.

Brasilia celebrates 60 years since its inauguration as Brazil’s capital this year. And to commemorate the event, Red Bull teamed up with skateboarders Pedro Barros and Murilo Peres to honor some of the most iconic buildings around.

Both were granted unheard-of access, the ability to grind, skate and leap over the 13 structures conjured from the mind of architect Oscar Niemeyer.

“We used to look at Niemeyer’s works and dream of what would be possible if we could skate there,” Barros said to open the video.

Curiosity is slaked as the skaters traverse the region in search of thrilling gaps, ramps and rails. 

Architecture previously dedicated to captivating the mind becomes a singular skate park where suddenly the only constraints are the imagination.

Take the Palácio Tiradentes, for example. It takes courage and a little lunacy to look up at the helipad and the nearby rooftop and think, that looks like a suitable and reasonable gap.

But that’s what it becomes in a series of ollies into heaven as the skaters conclude the video with some of the more thrilling footage.

Pedro Barros performs during the video recording of Sonhos Concretos project in Belo Horizonte, Brazil on November 25, 2019
Photo Credit: Red Bull

The iconic Brasilia Cathedral and National Congress Palace suddenly become more accessible than ever.

“Brasilia didn’t have a skatepark and the best-known skate spots were Niemeyer buildings,” Barros said.

Back in 1956, then-president Juscelino Kubitshek needed an architect to craft the look and feel for what would be the nation’s capital.

The next few years culminated in Niemeyer creating an astoundingly singular city, one that ebbed and flowed like waves rather than sit stoically with also ran skyscrapers.

Pedro Barros and Murilo Peres perform during the video recording of Sonhos Concretos project in Niteroi, Brazil on November 21, 2019
Photo Credit: Red Bull

The man who built a capital once explained, “Right angles don’t attract me. Nor straight, hard and inflexible lines created by man.”

There is perhaps no better way to celebrate his designs than bring to it a sport that has endured a love-hate relationship with Brazil.

Skateboarding remains unique in its own regard in that it often takes the action to the literal streets and into the surrounding communities.

For one epic video, some of the more remarkable designs become breathtaking skate parks. And the result is a sight to behold. 

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Parrots to Black Cowboys, Walter Thompson-Hernández is Telling the Stories That Matter

En Fuego Streaming: California Love is a podcast from LAist and Walter Thompson-Hernández and takes listeners deep into the heart of Los Angeles

Gabe Zaldivar

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s Demo is 2 Minutes of Pure Bliss

First Impressions: Taking the new Tony Hawk's Pro skater title for a stroll is a walk in a familiar park.

Gabe Zaldivar

Skateboard Company Pioneer Latosha Stone Isn’t Just Setting Trends

Latosha Stone is the first Black female to own a skateboard company, setting an example for anyone on the fence about following their own dreams.

Gabe Zaldivar

It’s All Fun and Games for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers are discovering how to make the bubble pop.

Gabe Zaldivar

Get Ready for an Epic 16-Team HBCU eSports League

Organizers are bringing eSports to HBCU campuses in the form of two tournaments this year and a full league in 2021.

Gabe Zaldivar

Astros Reportedly Invoke Moms In Laureano Brawl, Remain Awful

We may have the reason the Oakland A's' Ramon Laureano went to throw down on the Houston Astros in Sunday's baseball brawl.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

Gabe Zaldivar

Tony Hawk Is a Delicious Chipotle Burrito Now

Tony Hawk and Chipotle partnered to eradicate hunger and boredom.

Gabe Zaldivar

Diego Luna Pairs Crucial Issues with Brilliant Food on New ‘Pan y Circo’

En Fuego Streaming: Diego Luna invites top chefs and top minds to dinner to discuss the very issues that shape our world today.

Gabe Zaldivar

‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot Promises a Deeper Dive into Women’s Baseball

"Broad City's" Abbi Jacobson joins Will Graham in bringing new life to the beloved story "A League of Their Own."

Gabe Zaldivar

Mike Piazza’s Magical ‘Baywatch Moment’ is Joy Personified

Mike Piazza took monster hacks in front of Pamela Anderson 25 years ago, and the video is amazing.

Gabe Zaldivar