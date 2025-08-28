2XKO: Blitzcrank Abilities Teased by Fighting Game Pros
Thanks to a surprise leak, we now know the full 2XKO roster for the closed beta set to begin on September 9. Blitzcrank is set to be fully revealed on Sepetmber 2 as the final cap on the hype buildup for when Riot Games puts its fighting game online - forever this time they've assured us.
Given the bot's most famous ability from League of Legends, it's no surprise that the character is going to fill the missing grappler archetype in 2XKO. But some extra info has begun to trickle out ahead of the reveal, particularly if you read between the lines of Sajam's latest video.
Sajam Says Blitzcrank is "Devious" in 2XKO
Professional fighting game commentator and Twitch streamer Sajam went on stream after Riot confirmed the Blitzcrank leaked and talked a bit about his experience with the character. He and several other fighting game pros and content creators got to playtest the big robot at an Arcane event last November.
"Blitzcrank does exactly what you think he does," Sajam said on his stream. "He shoots his arm at you, he command grabs you, it's Blitzcrank. The stuff that this character can do is really devious."
Sajam also confirmed what everyone was expecting, that Blitzcrank's command grab will be able to grab characters from across the screen just like it does in League of Legends. This will create some uniquely terrifying combo setups with the ability to tag into another character as Blitz pulls the opponent over to your side.
The commentator was careful to play coy with his stream in order to not reveal too much. When asked if Blitzcrank's rocket grab will work on a blocking character, he simply mentioned that you can't block in League of Legends, but did not confirm one way or the other.
While Blitzcrank was playable in the build from last November, Sajam mentioned that the character did not yet have a Level 3 super, so we won't know anything about his cinematic finisher until the reveal video on September 2. This will bring a ton of scrutiny as many players were critical of the lackluster super move shown off in Vi's trailer last month.
Does Blitzcrank Have a Steam Meter Mechanic in 2XKO?
During the stream, some viewers mentioned that Guilty Gear pro Diaphone had hinted at Blitzcrank having some sort of steam-based mechanic. Responding to a question about a steam install, Sajam brought up Diaphone and simply said "you'll have to see what the steam meter does."
Closing out his thoughts, Sajam said that "This character's a hoot, man. I think everyone will be happy when you see what the Crank is up to."
While most reactions seem to be generally positive towards Blitzcrank joining the roster, though some are not particularly enthused about dealing with a grappler, it wasn't all sunshine and steam.
TSM's fighting game pro and Evo champion Leffen pointed out that nearly half of the cast in the launch roster of 2XKO are "big bodies." This was already a frustration some high level players felt, as big bodies can restrict the capacity of smaller, more nimble rushdown characters like Ekko.
Esports Impact
Blitzcrank fills two very important roles in the 2XKO lineup. The game finally has a character that isn't just a human (or a human with fox ears), and one of the core archetypes found in every fighting game. While grapplers can be extremely frustrating for new players to fight against, they are beloved by a segment of the playerbase and lead to an extremely fun and funny viewing experience during tournaments and livestreams.