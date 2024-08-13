2XKO Developers are Aware of the Touch-of-Death Combos Ruining the Alpha
2XKO developers have announced some big changes after gathering feedback from the Alpha Lab playtest.
The highly anticipated 2XKO Alpha playtest ended up having mixed reactions from the FGC. Some felt the complex 2v2 gameplay was blast while others felt it was not beginner-friendly at all. After gathering some of this negative feedback, Developer Shaun Rivera has expressed some much-needed changes before the game officially launches.
2XKO To Get Big Changes After Alpha Playtest
Riot has confirmed that 2XKKO is full of balance issues and overpowered combos after complaints continue to pour in. A lot of players have expressed frustration with super long combos, many that go zero to death and can't be escaped.
While long and complex combos are part of 2XKO's gameplay, with the two-player teams getting rewarded for smart teamplay, touch-of-death combos are not supposed to be that common. Rivera explained that matches should feel fast and explosive, but the TOD combos are a bit much.
He wrote: "We don't want 2XKO to be about TODs, and if they do exist, then they should be rare and require a ton of resources."
On top of that, the unescapable long combos are also not fully intentional. He added: "Super long periods of low-to-zero agency are undesirable."
According to Rivera, the plan going forward is to address these issues. The team behind 2XKO plans to fix the game's combo problem and wants to keep hearing opinions from Alpha participants, good and bad. With ongoing feedback, Rivera said that the team should be able to create a stronger game that more players enjoy.