2XKO Launch Patch Goes After The Most Hated Character At Top Level
With Closed Beta shutting down a few days prior to 2XKO's Early Access release, it seems Riot has quite a few plans to fine-tune the experience before the game opens up to the entire FGC. Beyond the stream of new content, they likely want to address the bugs and balancing issues that were still persistent after the two scheduled maintenance periods in the beta.
Thus, alongside Teemo's release on October 7, 2XKO's combat designer Yohosie gave a heads-up about the upcoming in-game balance tweaks that'll be in effect as soon as Early Access begins. Unlike traditional patch notes with frame data, though, this information is vague and more so in the context of inputs, letting you know what you can and cannot do after the October 7 patch goes live.
The bulk of the adjustments pertain to a few Fuses and Champions (specifically their combo routes and damage output). However, Yohosie does clarify that this is not the detailed or even the complete version of the Early Access patch notes, which will be coming in their Dev. Vision on October 6.
Thus, to keep you up to speed, here's the list of changes you can expect in 2XKO's next phase.
Champion Balance Adjustments In 2XKO Early Access
Ahri
- Removed the ability to Spirit Rush twice in the air on whiff. Still works in combos, and you can still IAD/j.S1 (Instant Air Dash/Jumping S1) after.
- Quality of Life and combo consistency improvements.
Blitzcrank
- Changes to air blockstun and air throw protection to remove unblockables.
Jinx
- Decrease in Fireworks' damage output.
- Fixed a bug where Double Down scaling to not apply to Fireworks. They should explode you less often now.
Yasuo
- Adjustments to j.d.H (Jumping Down Heavy) to not always combo into j.[S1] (Jumping S1) or j.S2 (Jumping S2) at extremely high HSDs. BnBs still work, but you’ll need to change your routes very late into combos after really long assist combos.
- Adjustments to j.S2's collision pills and hurtboxes to increase combo consistency. May affect j.S2 routes.
Related Article: Riot Shuts Down Rumors Of Deconfirmed 2XKO Champion After Teemo's Reveal
Fuse, Retreating Guard Input, and Break Changes In 2XKO Early Access
- Reduced damage to Double Down when using Supers.
- Added assist cooldowns to Double Down and 2x Assist when either fuse is “activated”, similar to Freestyle.
- Removed an OS where it was possible to hold down-back and mash the dash button to get a frame 1 Retreating Guard. You’ll now have to hold directly back.
- Reduced the advantage of Break.
- Fixed a bug where you can’t take actions after Break.
Related Article: 2XKO Ranked Mode: Best Champs, All Ranks, How to Climb
Esports Impact
It's clear that the Early Access balance changes specifically target and aim to tone down Double Down (among Fuses) and Yasuo (among Champions) before the larger part of the community gets their hands on them. While these two aren't necessarily the most broken things in 2XKO individually, their synergy together poses a huge problem.
Yasuo's been one of the most popular picks in 2XKO's esports scene, so his taking a few slaps on the wrist feels only natural. Looking at his absurd normals, corner carry, hit confirms, and neutral, it's no wonder that pro players like NYChrisG and Lord Knight have complained about his place in the meta.
Thus, adding soft restrictions to his 'make a sandwich while it's still going' combo routes can potentially make it tougher to execute those consistent 50%+ extensions.